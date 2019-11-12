Majesco (NASDAQ: MJCO), a global leader of cloud insurance software solutions for insurance business transformation, today announced that Unum UK completed its implementation and migration of data to the Majesco Policy for L&A and Group platform.

David Axford, CIO of Unum UK, commented, "It's great that we've now successfully migrated 100% of our policies to the Majesco platform and decommissioned our legacy systems. This has enabled us to greatly simplify our technology landscape and create a foundation for future digital developments."

Unum is a leading employee benefits provider in the UK offering financial protection through the workplace including: Income Protection, Life insurance, Critical Illness, and Dental cover.

"The changes in the pension and voluntary benefits market are pushing insurers to rethink their operational and business models, particularly their ability to react quickly," stated Norman Carroll, Majesco's Managing Director for Europe. "We are pleased to have helped the final migration for Unum and value our long-term partnership."

