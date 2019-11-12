Newman Windows and Doors Founder Named Next President of Executives' Association of San Diego

Duncan Newman will run the San Diego club of business owners whose goal is to promote and interchange business information

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 12, 2019 / Newman Windows and Doors founder, Duncan Newman has been named the next president of The Executives' Association of San Diego, a membership network of area business members working to increase each other's business. Newman previously held the position of First Vice President.

Newman Windows and Doors is a southern California company that started in 1993. Built on the principle of value, Newman Windows and Doors carry the highest quality of products at competitive prices. The company provides replacement windows and doors of any type. They also do retro or new construction of windows and doors.

Newman Windows and Doors' in-house service team takes care of customers' needs. Striving for the highest customer satisfaction, Newman Windows and Doors also guarantees their work and products. Duncan's membership with The Executives' Association of San Diego is a natural connection for both believing the high standard and integrity of ethics in business.

"We are a family-owned company with an outstanding reputation," states Duncan Newman. "The reason more than 60 percent of our business comes from repeat or referral business is because we take care of our customers."

The Executives' Association of San Diego is a nearly 100-year-old association of business owners and leaders. It's members exchange business information for the benefit of its members along with carrying out plans and campaigns to increase a member's business and revenue. Its' members support each other with referrals and contacts. The Association believed that members of their group were able to survive the Great Depression better than other businesses around the city. The Association's commitment to helping other members during both good and difficult times throughout history continued, and today, the group represents many of San Diego's largest businesses.

As president, Duncan Newman will continue to ensure all members and their businesses uphold the Association's By-Laws. He will manage a 12 person Board of Directors, which interviews and reviews prospective new members.

Newman Windows and Doors has three locations. They are on Morena Blvd, in San Diego, in Carlsbad, and in Mission Viejo. Their installers have extensive in-house training and certification. They are accredited with the BBB with an A+ rating since 1994. To contact them, please go to https://www.newmanwindows.com.

Newman Windows Carlsbad

pr@newmanwindows.com

(760) 573-2290

pr@newmanwindows.com

6110 Yarrow Dr, Carlsbad, CA 92011

