Eric Finlayson to be appointed as interim President and Chief Executive Officer

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 12, 2019) - Kaizen Discovery Inc. (TSXV: KZD) announced today that Tom Peregoodoff is resigning as the company's President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) effective November 30, 2019 to pursue other opportunities. Mr. Peregoodoff has held the President and CEO roles since he joined Kaizen in January 2017.

Eric Finlayson, Kaizen's Interim Chairman, will assume the President and CEO positions, on an interim basis, on December 1, 2019. Mr. Finlayson also is President of High Power Exploration (HPX), an affiliate of Kaizen's majority shareholder, HPX TechCo Inc. HPX is a private, metals-focused exploration company deploying proprietary geophysical technologies. Prior to joining HPX in 2013, Mr. Finlayson spent 24 years with Rio Tinto, including five years as Rio's Global Head of Exploration.

"The Board is extremely grateful for Tom's service and leadership in challenging market conditions," said Mr. Finlayson. "We understand his decision to step down to pursue other opportunities and we sincerely thank him for his contributions over the past three years."

About Kaizen

Kaizen is a Canadian mineral exploration and development company with exploration projects in Peru and Canada. More information on Kaizen is available at www.kaizendiscovery.com.

