Web Presence: James Hardy, Connecticut Attorney, Recommended for Avvo.com Clients' Choice Award

SOUTH WINDSOR, CT / ACCESSWIRE / November 12, 2019 / Founder and managing partner of Hardy Law Group, LLC, James Hardy, a successful attorney from West Hartford, Connecticut, has been recommended for a prestigious Clients' Choice Award on Avvo.com, the Seattle-based service which assists the public in connecting with exemplary local lawyers.

Bringing his legal experience, knowledge, and ethics to Hardy Law Group since 2012, James Hardy-a frequent guest speaker and lecturer on bankruptcy topics and family law issues-is regularly praised by clients for his thorough, efficient, proactive, and sensitive approach to their individual needs. It's for these reasons, and more, that the Connecticut-based attorney was recommended for an Avvo.com Clients' Choice Award.

Avvo.com was founded in Seattle, Washington, to make legal help easier to obtain, and to further assist individuals in finding an exemplary lawyer within their local area or community. Every year, Avvo.com presents lawyers from across the United States with prestigious Clients' Choice Awards, based on client feedback posted to Avvo member attorneys' online profiles. The company focuses, they say, on both the quantity and quality of work.

"To be eligible for an Avvo.com Clients' Choice Award," Hardy explains, "an attorney must boast a minimum number of reviews and a high 'star' rating on the platform, all of which have to have been received within the last 12 months."

"I'm immensely passionate about representing my clients," adds the lawyer, speaking from his office in West Hartford, Connecticut. Integrity, he says, is among the most important things to him as a legal professional, with the concept first ingrained and embedded into the attorney during his service with the U.S. Army. Hardy spent 11 years in the military, between the U.S. Army and Air Force, after joining in 2001, fresh out of high school.

In addition to receiving recommendation for Avvo.com's Clients' Choice Awards, attorney James Hardy has also received the corresponding recommendation on Lawyers.com, the leading source of online consumer and small business information regarding U.S. law.

"To receive recommendations both on Avvo.com and Lawyers.com," he adds, wrapping up, "particularly for their respective and highly prestigious Clients' Choice Awards, represents a fantastic accolade for me both personally and professionally, and is something of which I'm extremely proud."

Originally from the Maryland and Washington, D.C. area, attorney James Hardy, today based in West Hartford, Connecticut, is a member of both the Maryland and Connecticut State Bar Associations. The lawyer achieved a Juris Doctorate, the highest law degree in the United States, from the University of Massachusetts School of Law in 2010, further to a Bachelor of Science in the area of finance in 2006. Prior to becoming part of Hardy Law Group, LLC, James also served in the Prince George's County State's Attorney Office from 2011 until 2012.

To learn more about James Hardy, Connecticut attorney, view the lawyer's profile on Avvo.com at https://www.avvo.com/attorneys/06605-ct-james-hardy-4385025.html/.

