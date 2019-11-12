Web Presence: Bryan White of Dallas Serves as Manager for Mercury Healthcare Management

For decades, Bryan White of Dallas has served as a medical professional in a number of roles where he delivers modern solutions to problems in healthcare facilities across the state. In addition to taking on the Medical Director position at Ennis Care Center, he is also the manager for Mercury Healthcare Management in Texas

ARLINGTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / November 12, 2019 / Bryan White of Dallas strives to set the bar for medical professionals everywhere, regularly dividing his time between a number of leadership positions in Texas. Besides serving as CEO of the company, he's taken on the role of manager for Mercury Healthcare Management, which helps individuals and teams in the healthcare industry achieve greater success in their fields.

Mercury Healthcare Management, headed by Bryan White of Dallas, is a personnel management company for physicians, nurse practitioners, and physician assistants who provide care for nursing home patients in Dallas County. With the company's help, these professionals learn to improve their work and increase their capacity to care for patients in Texas.

Currently, Mercury Healthcare Management manages nearly a thousand nursing homes and skilled nursing patients in Dallas, Tarrant, Ellis and Hood counties. Through management services offered through the company, these professionals can improve evaluation and treatment, ensuring processes run more smoothly so patients have more reliable healthcare.

One of the primary focuses of Bryan White's career is to ensure people in his community have equal access to top-notch medical care. Following this ideal, he has served as a Senior Consultant with Dignity Hospice, a Medical Director at Ennis Care Center, and worked as a practicing internist in Dallas. In addition, he's a Diplomate of the Academy of Hospice and Palliative Medicine.

Bryan White of Dallas graduated from the University of Texas Medical Branch School of Medicine in 1992, and he has practiced medicine ever since. He's had an impressive career spanning nearly three decades already, and he's earned many distinctions for his contributions to medicine including a subspecialty board certification by the ABIM in Hospice and Palliative Medicine.

For years now, Bryan White of Dallas has turned his attention to geriatrics and hospice care, where he improves practices by implementing elements such as new dosage reduction protocols.

"Medicine has come a long way in a short amount of time, and we've made more progress in the past few decades than we did over hundreds of years of practice," says Bryan White of Dallas. "However, there's still a lot we need to uncover, and there are plenty of corrections we need to make to current medical practices."

Streamlining care at medical locations across Texas, White ensures that his peers are better equipped to meet the growing needs of patients everywhere. Serving as the manager for Mercury Healthcare Management is only his most recent effort to improve medicine on a large scale.

