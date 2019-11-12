Web Presence: Victor Hardy Remarks on More Than 20 Years in Law

Attorney Victor Hardy discusses his remarkably distinguished two-decade legal career.

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / November 12, 2019 / An established lawyer from Austin, Texas, attorney Victor Hardy specializes in multimedia and online patent infringement litigation, class-action discrimination lawsuits, liquidation proceedings, and more. With over 20 years of experience now under his belt, Hardy remarks on some of his more recent professional highlights ranging from patent litigation to unfair competition and antitrust suits.

A graduate of Harvard Law School, the University of Houston, and the University of Texas Law School, Victor Hardy is well versed on legal topics ranging from high-stakes patent infringement litigation, patent valuation, patent finance and investment, and patent negotiation and acquisition to due diligence and the strategic enforcement of intellectual property assets. "Throughout my career, I've evaluated thousands upon thousands of patents for business investment purposes," reveals the Austin-based attorney, pointing toward a particular area of expertise for the lawyer.

Hardy is also a founding member of a pioneering patent acquisition private equity fund. "I use my extensive litigation experience on a regular basis to bring a real-world perspective to financial modeling," he explains, "as well as to the valuation of patent assets."

In his work, Hardy's primary focus remains on multimedia streaming and internet search technology. "Recently, I represented the plaintiff in an industry-wide patent infringement case involving foundational patents directed toward non-semantic search engine algorithms," he reveals, "and have resolved disputes with 99 percent of the search industry."

Victor Hardy has also represented plaintiffs in class-action racial discrimination lawsuits, including one such case which garnered national media attention from The New York Times, Los Angeles Times, and Anderson Cooper's 360 on CNN, as well as a number of other outlets.

In another notable case for the attorney, Hardy represented a senior member of the trial team during an unfair competition, patent infringement, and antitrust suit. "The case," he explains, "involved the enforcement of six patents directed toward a Nobel Prize-winning gene amplification process."

After a four-week trial, the jury found that all six patents had indeed been infringed, and the court awarded approximately $50 million in damages, according to Hardy.

Attorney Victor Hardy is currently lead counsel in pursuing a claim for failure to deliver securities in a liquidation proceedings case in the Bahamas. "Elsewhere in my career, I've also acquired a great level of experience and expertise in class-action civil rights matters," adds the lawyer, wrapping up, "including discrimination under the ADEA and Title VII."

