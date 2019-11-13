INNOPIA becomes the first Korean ODM partner of Hailstorm Hybrid program, together with Synaptics and NAGRA

SEONGNAM, South Korea, Nov. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- INNOPIA Technologies, Inc, a Pay TV STB (Set Top Box) ODM specialized in STB software development including online entertainment service, has been selected as the first Korean ODM partner of Netflix for Hailstorm Hybrid program based on Android TV Hybrid STB platform. At the Android TV Bangkok Summit event on Nov. 12 2019, INNOPIA officially announced a Netflix integrated, Android TV DVB-C Hybrid STB platform (IMT-M6900) based on its own DVB stack with Synaptics SoC and NAGRA Connect and Protect security clients.

The Hailstorm Hybrid Program is Netflix's Android TV based Hybrid STB device scaling program that provides operators in Pay TV market with verified scalable solution and accelerates time-to-market of the Netflix service for Pay TV operators.

INNOPIA's Netflix Hailstorm Hybrid Android TV platform is powered by Synaptics' VS550 Quad-Core Ultra-HD SoC with complete 4K advanced HDR video processing with support for Dolby Vision and Technicolor technology. Its integrated carrier-grade secure CPU is backed by TrustZone technology and NAGRA content value protection solutions.

NAGRA Connect and Protect security clients, both key components of NAGRA Security Services Platform, deliver Hollywood-grade cardless security for connected and non-connected use cases to enable advanced TV features on the reference Set Top Box, in full compliance with the Google MediaCAS framework for Android TV deployments.

"The Hailstorm Hybrid program partnership with Netflix not only benefits INNOPIA alone, but also Pay TV operators by providing benefits of growth in ARPU and increase in subscribers with incomparably low investment in expense and resources. We are expecting the Hailstorm Hybrid program to eventually strengthen Pay TV ecosystem with providing an abundance of competitive movies and TV series on Netflix," said HeeWon Park, the president of INNOPIA.

"We're excited to build on our relationship with Netflix and extend our partnership as the pre-verified content protection partner for the Hailstorm program," said Maurice van Riek, SVP DTV Product Unit at NAGRA. "We look forward to working with Netflix and leveraging our expertise in securing Android TV deployments to shorten time-to-market of Netflix services and drive more opportunities for Pay-TV operators wanting to deliver the best of TV with the best of streaming to their viewers."

Saleel Awsare, SVP and GM, IoT Division at Synaptics said, "We are proud to enable this important Netflix Hailstorm program, and to be working closely with Innopia, Netflix and NAGRA to unlock new service provider opportunities across numerous new global geographies. Synaptics is the global Android TV market leader that has been deploying advanced multimedia processor technology in service provider set-top-boxes over many generations. Our innovative and complete line of powerful VideoSmart processors, along with our turnkey partners, empowers operators with high performance and swift time-to-market solutions."

About INNOPIA Technologies, Inc.

INNOPIA Technologies Inc. of Seongnam, based in the Republic of Korea, is a specialist in STB development based on decades of experience in global Pay TV STB industry with highly skilled engineering resources. INNOPIA has been supplying STB and OTT devices to global Pay TV and Telco operators in Europe, APAC, and Korea market. Along with STB solution, INNOPIA is also developing future-proof convergence product with its own smart home IoT gateway solutions. INNOPIA will deliver the right solution for international Telco operators and Pay TV service providers' future driven requirement. Visit us at www.innopia.co.kr/en

About Synaptics:

Synaptics is the pioneer and leader of the human interface revolution, bringing innovative and intuitive user experiences to intelligent devices. Synaptics' broad portfolio of touch, display, biometrics, voice, audio, and multimedia products is built on the company's rich R&D, extensive IP and dependable supply chain capabilities. With solutions designed for mobile, PC, smart home, and automotive industries, Synaptics combines ease of use, functionality and aesthetics to enable products that help make our digital lives more productive, secure and enjoyable. (NASDAQ: SYNA) www.synaptics.com.

About NAGRA

NAGRA, the digital TV division of the Kudelski Group (SIX:KUD.S), provides security and multiscreen user experience solutions for the monetisation of digital media. The company provides content providers and DTV operators worldwide with secure, open and integrated platforms and applications over broadcast, broadband and mobile platforms, enabling compelling and personalized viewing experiences. Please visit dtv.nagra.com for more information.