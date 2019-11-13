Showcasing Expanded Production Capabilities Live at Formnext 2019

Unveils Five New Materials with Customer Parts on Display

Announces 25% Expansion of Print Volume to 19 Liters

Showcases Ultra-fast Printing of 1,000 Parts Per Hour Live

Opens European Fulfillment Center in Partnership with Disc Direct

Partners with 30 World Class Resellers to Amplify Global Coverage

Nexa3D, the maker of ultrafast production 3D printers, announced today that it is rapidly scaling commercial shipments of its NXE400 printers in the U.S., Europe, Japan and Korea. The company plans to showcase its expanded portfolio of printers and materials at Formnext 2019 at the XponentialWorks booth B.21 in Hall 11 in the Frankfurt Messe.

"We are thrilled to display our production capabilities live at Formnext," said Avi Reichental, Co-founder and CEO, Nexa3D. "Comparatively speaking, our NXE400 delivers an order of magnitude improvement in overall printing speeds that changes the way we think about printing in the same way internet access did with the move from dial-up to broadband. We are so excited about our technology and commercial progress that we are printing live throughout the show at production throughput of 1,000 parts per hour. Come by and see for yourself."

See live printing demonstrations of the NXE400 throughout Formnext at XponentialWorks booth B.21 in Hall 11 in the Frankfurt Messe. Click here for the Nexa3D media kit.

"We are proud that in addition to rapidly scaling commercial deliveries to all key markets and introducing five new materials, we were also able to increase our build volume 25% over our advertised specifications to 19 liters at speeds of up to 1Z centimeter per minute," said Izhar Medalsy, COO, Nexa3D. "At Formnext, we plan to showcase full factory automation compatibility that is enabled by our autonomous washing and curing system to make the total cycle time 60X faster for producing functional parts reducing total cycle times from hours to just minutes."

"At Formnext, we plan to showcase our customers' printed parts and share the success that our rapidly expanding customer base is experiencing with the NXE400," said Michele Marchesan, Chief Growth Officer, Nexa3D. "To further enhance customer success and expand the range of use cases, we are unveiling five new materials. These are tailored for higher production performance and greater functionality, including ABS plastics, high temperature plastics, rigid tooling for wind tunnel application, and several general purpose plastics for prototyping, tooling, and dental molds and aligners."

"We are very impressed by the NXE400's incredible print speed and ease of use," said Mike Connell, head of AM Labs for Delta Faucet. "I have never experienced a smoother installation. We got the printer out of its crate and in less than an hour, we were up and running, printing dozens of parts. I have been waiting for 3D printing speed to reach this level for over three decades. The NXE400 speed and print volume can change our design workflow completely and opens up the path for manufacturing aftermarket parts at scale."

"We chose Nexa3D to provide our clients with quick turnaround times for their rapid prototyping and serial production needs," said Cody Cochran, Key Account Manager, Azoth. "As a service bureau for the automotive industry, we can now provide our customers who use traditional technology with unbelievable results many parts produced at very high speeds with great quality."

Nexa3D has rapidly expanded its reseller network globally, counting some 30 world-class distributors as its sales and service partners around the world. The company disclosed that it has already received 200 purchase orders for its ultrafast 3D printer. With plans to triple its global sales network through 2020, the company is rapidly scaling operations to ultrafast industrial printers with best-in breed performance materials at attractive cost of ownership to replace tens of thousands of older legacy stereolithography printers.

To better support its European expansion, the company announced that it has partnered with Disc Direct, a leading additive manufacturing and logistics expert, to establish a European distribution and fulfillment center. "We are excited to expand our pan-European partnership with Nexa3D," said Maximillian Neck, COO, Disc Direct. "After decades of a proven track record in the 2D printing market as a strategic partner to many leading global players, we are making all the necessary investments to expand our own operations, and leverage our decades of logistics and sales experience for the benefit of the Nexa3D customer and partner ecosystem."

