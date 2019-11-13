Anzeige
WKN: A1H64K ISIN: NO0010597883 Ticker-Symbol: 8NN 
Stuttgart
12.11.19
15:34 Uhr
2,088 Euro
-0,054
-2,52 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
NORDIC NANOVECTOR ASA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NORDIC NANOVECTOR ASA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,066
2,140
12.11.
13.11.2019 | 07:16
(87 Leser)
(0 Bewertungen)

Nordic Nanovector ASA: Invitation to Third Quarter 2019 Results Presentation and Webcast

OSLO, Norway, Nov. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Nordic Nanovector ASA (OSE: NANO) announces that it will report its results for the third quarter 2019 on Tuesday, 19 November 2019. A presentation by Nordic Nanovector's senior management team will take place at 8:30am CET at:

Thon Hotel Vika Atrium, Munkedamsveien 45, 0250 Oslo

Meeting Room: AKER

The presentation will be recorded as a webcast and will be available at www.nordicnanovector.com in the section: Investors & Media

The results report and the presentation will be available at www.nordicnanovector.com in the section: Investors & Media/Reports and Presentation/Interim Reports/2019 from 7:00am CET the same day.

For further information, please contact:

IR enquiries

Malene Brondberg, VP Investor Relations and Corporate Communications
Cell: +44-7561-431-762
Email: ir@nordicnanovector.com

Media Enquiries

Mark Swallow/David Dible (Citigate Dewe Rogerson)
Tel: +44-207-638-9571
Email: nordicnanovector@citigatedewerogerson.com

About Nordic Nanovector:

Nordic Nanovector is committed to develop and deliver innovative therapies to patients to address major unmet medical needs and advance cancer care. The Company aspires to become a leader in the development of targeted therapies for haematological cancers.

Nordic Nanovector's lead clinical-stage candidate is Betalutin, a novel CD37-targeting radioimmunotherapy designed to advance the treatment of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL). NHL is an indication with substantial unmet medical need, representing a growing market forecast to be worth nearly USD 29 billion by 2026. Nordic Nanovector intends to retain marketing rights and to actively participate in the commercialisation of Betalutin in core markets.

Further information can be found at www.nordicnanovector.com.

This information is subject to a duty of disclosure pursuant to Sections 4-2 and 5-12 of the Securities Trading Act.

