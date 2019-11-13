Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Mittwoch, 13.11.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 617 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A14WDZ ISIN: CA0765881028 Ticker-Symbol: 1UR1 
Tradegate
12.11.19
21:53 Uhr
0,335 Euro
+0,069
+25,94 %
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BEE VECTORING TECHNOLOGIES INTERNATIONAL INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BEE VECTORING TECHNOLOGIES INTERNATIONAL INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,315
0,335
12.11.
0,330
0,347
07:49
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
BEE VECTORING TECHNOLOGIES
BEE VECTORING TECHNOLOGIES INTERNATIONAL INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
BEE VECTORING TECHNOLOGIES INTERNATIONAL INC0,335+25,94 %