SECUDE International AG: SECUDE Announces Collaboration with PTC to Support IP Protection with Microsoft's Azure Information Protection Capabilities

SECUDE to Integrate Azure's Information Protection Software with PTC Creo and Windchill Products

LUCERNE, Switzerland, Nov. 13, 2019, SAP partner and a leading data security provider specializing in data security for SAP Enterprise and CAD software, today announced that the company and PTC have agreed to collaborate to support IP protection capabilities for customers of both organizations. The collaboration will enable users of PTC Creo software to enhance their file integrity and quality by leveraging Microsoft's Azure Information Protection (AIP) program.



Industrial designers, engineers and manufacturers create trillions of dollars' worth of intellectual property, such as details of either mature products or yet-to-be patented prototypes, often represented as constructional drawings typically stored as CAD files. Such IP is invaluable to the organization's business. SECUDE HALOCAD enables users of the PTC Creo and Windchill applications to directly incorporate Azure Information Protection whenever CAD files are checked out for editing, or exported to related organizations.

Azure Information Protection is the de-facto standard from Microsoft for document rights management. Over 200 million Microsoft users already leverage this standard for sharing documents fully encrypted and secured internally and with business partners.

For SECUDE, this collaboration will create opportunities to expand its footprint and ensure a larger presence across the OEM-Supplier chain.

"There are many products that promise to secure CAD files shared in worldwide process chains using proprietary encryption. However, when you have invested in Microsoft Office 365, it makes sense to leverage Azure Information Protection for your CAD files using a simple, cost-effective integrated solution - HALOCAD. We are proud to offer a seamless connection to state-of-the-art IP security to our industry ecosystem, including PTC," says Holger Huegel, VP - Technology, SECUDE.

About SECUDE

SECUDE is an established global security solutions provider offering innovative IT data protection for SAP users.

Founded as a joint venture between SAP and Fraunhofer Institute in 1996, SECUDE maintained a close SAP technology partnership and became a reliable resource for security solutions for the SAP market with 'Single Sign-On' for SAP, which was acquired by SAP in 2011. With a focus on making business process for data protection efficient and automated with little or no user interference, SECUDE's goal is to provide ease of use for security processes while minimizing operational cost.

Leveraging its 20-plus years of experience in SAP security and business process know-how in protecting enterprise IP and data, SECUDE launched HALOCORE as a holistic approach to protect SAP data exports. In 2019, SECUDE launched HALOCAD to protect invaluable IP in the form of CAD files in SAP and non-SAP environments.

SECUDE's solutions are trusted by many Fortune 500 and DAX listed companies. With branches in Europe, North America and Asia, SECUDE supports customers with the implementation of IT security strategies through a global network. For more information, visit www.secude.com and follow our social media channels: LinkedIn , Twitter and YouTube .

PTC, Creo, Windchill, and the PTC Logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of PTC Inc. and/or its subsidiaries in the United States and other countries.

The timing of any product integration, including any features or functionality, is subject to change at PTC's discretion.



