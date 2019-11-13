Hyundai Motorsport Reflects on Maiden WRC Manufacturers' Title

Hyundai Motorsport has claimed its first-ever title in the FIA World Rally Championship (WRC), winning the 2019 manufacturers honours*

Four victories and 13 individual podium results across its crews saw the Alzenau-based team finish the season on an unassailable 380 points

Hyundai Motorsport will now use this success as a springboard for a 2020 defense with strengthened ambitions and sights also set on the drivers' title

COFFS HARBOUR, Australia, Nov. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Motorsport has secured its maiden title in the FIA World Rally Championship (WRC)*, finishing the 2019 season on top of the manufacturers' standings with a margin of 18 points over its nearest rivals.

The title was concluded in a subdued manner after the cancellation of Rally Australia, the final round of the 2019 season, due to the devastating bushfires in the New South Wales region. Hyundai Motorsport continues to send its thoughts and best wishes to all those affected by the terrible situation.

In total, Hyundai Motorsport amassed four victories during 2019 en route to the title - Tour de Corse, Rally Argentina, Rally Italia Sardegna and Rally de España - and 13 individual podiums results. It was one of the team's most versatile performances as the Hyundai i20 Coupe WRC performed consistently and competitively on all terrains.

Belgian pairing Thierry Neuville and Nicolas Gilsoul scored three of those wins with Neuville finishing the year second on the drivers' classification. Dani Sordo and Carlos del Barrio picked up their first victory as a Hyundai Shell Mobis World Rally Team crew in Sardinia.

Meanwhile, Andreas Mikkelsen and Anders Jæger-Amland took three podiums, including playing a role in the team's best result of the season - a 1-2 finish at Rally Argentina. Sébastien Loeb and Daniel Elena also frequented the top-three in Chile, underscoring the strength in depth of the team's squad this season.

The manufacturers' title has been the result of an intense and determined team effort since the company's origins at the end of 2012. Starting from a blank sheet of paper, Hyundai Motorsport quickly built up a professional WRC outfit and a brand new car based on the road going i20 model. After a year of exhaustive testing, the team made its debut at Rallye Monte-Carlo in 2014.

