TIP Summit - Edgecore Networks, the leader in open networking, announced a complete Cell Site Gateway family that scales to support the challenges of 4G and emerging 5G mobile networks, accelerating open network choices for network operators. The new Cell Site Gateway family has also been contributed to the Telecom Infra Project (TIP) and the Open Compute Project (OCP) enabling the economics of disaggregated open network technology to the communities.

"With the release and contribution of our innovative Cell Site Gateway family, Edgecore continues to expand our leadership position in the open network communities. We are delighted to deliver a family of products purpose-built to enable service providers to address the challenge of explosive bandwidth growth in the mobile networks," said George Tchaparian, President and CEO of Edgecore.

This family of contributed designs will accelerate service provider adoption of open networking options to meet the increasing bandwidth and service demand in the upcoming 5G rollouts. The gateways are temperature hardened and optimized for deployment in outside plant enclosures and support base stations with full IEEE 1588 timing and GPS functions, provide backhaul uplinks at 10G, 25G or 100G Ethernet, and airflow and stacking port options. The gateways incorporate Broadcom StrataDNX switch silicon, deep packet buffer memory, and offer Intel Xeon and Atom Processor options. All models support both commercial and open source network operating system options.

The Disaggregated Cell Site Gateway family includes three models:

AS7316-26XB 16 x 10G SFP+, 8 x 25G SFP28 and 2 x 100G QSFP28

AS7315-27X-DCSG 20 x 10G SFP+, 4 x 25G SFP28 and 1 x 100G QSFP28

AS5915-18X-DCSG 4 x 1G RJ45, 8 x 1/2.5G SFP and 6 x 10G SFP+

The AS7316-26XB and AS7315-27X-DCSG are available, and will be on display along with the AS5915-18X-DCSG and other innovative open network products for data center and service provider networks, at the TIP Summit (Booth S5) in Amsterdam on Nov 13-14.

Supporting Quotes from Partners

"TIP is creating a new approach to building and deploying telecom network infrastructure, and we thank Edgecore Networks for their continuous contributions to TIP, including the Cassini open packet transponder, and the family of Disaggregated Cell Site Gateways. These open innovative new designs will provide flexibility and choice to network operators," said Luis MartinGarcia, Engineering Manager at Facebook and Co-lead of TIP's DCSG.

"We at OCP welcome Edgecore's new cell site gateway router design contribution. Edgecore has made many important contributions to the OCP Networking Project over the past six years, and we look forward to continued collaboration," said Bill Carter, CTO, OCP Foundation.

"Evolving mobile backhaul requirements present mobile operators with enormous challenges. That's why our simple to use and cost-effective Ensemble Activator is gaining such strong traction with customers. At this year's TIP Summit, we're working with Edgecore Networks and other TIP partners to show how our software can power an open and disaggregated cell site gateway solution. A solution that provides network operators with a clear roadmap to seize 5G opportunities," said Christoph Glingener, CTO, ADVA.

"IP Infusion is pleased to be working with Edgecore and the TIP Community on disaggregated networking solutions for cell site gateways. We continue to see growing demand from carriers for our software solutions across use cases ranging from mobile access to PON, packet optical transport and internet exchanges. Additionally, with our recent announcement adding DANOS Vyatta edition software to our portfolio, we are uniquely positioned to support the TIP Community with a production deployed, carrier grade, open source based network operating system," said Atsushi Ogata, CEO, IP Infusion.

"As a driving force in the open networking ecosystem, Edgecore Networks has worked closely with us to ensure close interoperability and integration of our virtual routing software with Edgecore Switches, this partnership also underscores our continued momentum and commitment to giving network operators new technology choices, network design options and business models by breaking the legacy routing vendor lock-in," said Dean Bodganovic, Founder and CEO, Volta Networks.

About Edgecore Networks

Edgecore Networks Corporation is a wholly owned subsidiary of Accton Technology Corporation, the leading network ODM. Edgecore Networks delivers wired and wireless networking products and solutions through channel partners and system integrators worldwide for Data Center, Service Provider, Enterprise and SMB customers. Edgecore Networks is the leader in open networking, providing a full line of open 1G-400G Ethernet OCP Accepted switches, core routers, cell site gateways, virtual PON OLTs, packet transponders, and Wi-Fi access points that offer choice of commercial and open source NOS and SDN software. For more information, visit www.edge-core.com

