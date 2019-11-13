Karoo Energy plc - Change of name to IamFire plc

IamFire Plc - Change of name to IamFire plc
PR Newswire
London, November 12
13 November 2019
IamFire plc
(formerly Karoo Energy plc)
(the "Company" or "IamFire")
Change of name to IamFire plc
The Company is pleased to announce that Companies House has issued a change of name certificate on 1 November 2019 to the Company, and the name change to IamFire plc has become effective immediately.
The new ticker symbol is "FIRE" with immediate effect.
The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the content of this announcement.
