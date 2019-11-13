Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Mittwoch, 13.11.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 617 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
13.11.2019 | 08:01
(66 Leser)
(0 Bewertungen)

Karoo Energy plc - Change of name to IamFire plc

IamFire Plc - Change of name to IamFire plc

PR Newswire

London, November 12

13 November 2019

IamFire plc
(formerly Karoo Energy plc)
(the "Company" or "IamFire")

Change of name to IamFire plc

The Company is pleased to announce that Companies House has issued a change of name certificate on 1 November 2019 to the Company, and the name change to IamFire plc has become effective immediately.

The new ticker symbol is "FIRE" with immediate effect.

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the content of this announcement.

ENQUIRIES:

Company
IamFire plc
Burns Singh Tennent-Bhohi (Director)
Telephone: 020 3778 0755

Corporate Adviser
Peterhouse Capital Limited
Guy Miller / Mark Anwyl
Telephone: 020 7220 9795


© 2019 PR Newswire