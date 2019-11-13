ROCHE BOBOIS: CHANGE IN GOVERNANCE

Paris, 13 November 2019

The Supervisory Board of Roche Bobois SA met on 12 November 2019 under the chairmanship of Mr François ROCHE, co-founder of Roche Bobois.

At this meeting, Mr François ROCHE, 83 years, told the Supervisory Board members of his intention to resign as Chairman and member of the Supervisory Board.

Mr. François ROCHE took this opportunity to express his wish to hand over the reins of the company he helped to build to future generations.

Accordingly, the Supervisory Board resolved to appoint:

Jean-Eric CHOUCHAN, member of one of the two co-founding families and current Vice-Chairman of the Supervisory Board, as Chairman of the Supervisory Board;

Nicolas ROCHE, member of the Supervisory Board and Group Director of Collections, as Vice-Chairman of the Supervisory Board.

The Supervisory Board also appointed:

The S.I.R company, by cooptation, represented by Emmanuel MASSET as member;

Ms Lucie HENMAN-ROCHE as non-voting member.

These two appointments are subject to ratification by the next Ordinary General Meeting.

Following these appointments, the Supervisory Board will comprise the following members:

Mr. Jean-Eric Chouchan, Chairman,

Mr. Nicolas Roche, Vice-Chairman,

S.I.R company, represented by Mr. Emmanuel MASSET, member,

Mr. Giovanni Tamburi, member,

Mrs. Mercedes Erra, independent member,

Mrs. Annalisa Loustau Elia, independent member,

Mrs. Marie-Claude Chouchan, non-voting member,

Ms. Lucie Henman-Roche, non-voting member.

The Supervisory Board, together with the Executive Board, expressed their deep gratitude and wholehearted praise for all the work accomplished with passion by François Roche throughout his career at the head of Roche Bobois and for the energy he has devoted to the Group's development.

Jean-Eric CHOUCHAN, Chairman of Roche Bobois SA's Supervisory Board, said: "Long-term family commitment is part of our DNA and I am proud to be appointed Chairman of the Supervisory Board. Roche Bobois will continue to write its story and spread its legendary "French art de vivre' in France and throughout the globe."

Biography of Emmanuel MASSET:

Admitted to the Paris Bar in 1996, Emmanuel MASSET is a graduate of HEC business school (1994), Institut d'Études Politiques de Paris (1991; post-graduate degree in applied economics, 1993) and Paris II Panthéon-Assas University (post-graduate degree in corporate law, 1994). He is a partner at Bredin Prat law firm and practices in the Corporate department. He is a specialist in M&A, governance and stock market law. He advised the historical family shareholders of Roche Bobois at the time of the company's initial public offering.

Biography of Lucie Henman-Roche:

Lucie Henman-Roche holds a Master 2 degree in Public and Political Communication from Paris-Est Créteil University. She has held the position of consultant and trainer in HR management and strategy at Convivencia Conseil since September 2018.

About Roche Bobois SA



Roche Bobois SA is a French family business founded in 1960. The Group operates in 54 countries and has a network of 331 owned stores and franchises (at 31 december 2018) marketing its two brands: Roche Bobois, a high-end furniture brand with a strong international presence, and Cuir Center, positioned in the mid-range market segment with an essentially French customer base. Through its Roche Bobois brand, the Group embodies the French Art de Vivre whose presence can now be felt on the world stage, with original and bold creations from talented designers (Bruno Moinard, Jean Nouvel, Ora Ito, Sacha Lakic, Christophe Delcourt, Stephen Burks, Kenzo Takada, Bina Baitel...) and partnerships with fashion and haute couture houses. Roche Bobois is also a committed partner in the world of culture and the arts. Including franchises, these two brands posted 2017 revenues of €458.6 million excluding VAT, to which Roche Bobois contributed €372 million and Cuir Center €86.6 million. Roche Bobois SA consolidated revenues came to €257 million in 2018.

For more information please visit www.bourse-roche-bobois.com



