Traxens, a company providing high-value data and services for the supply chain industry, announces today that it will present its smart asset tracking solutions at the Smart Ports Barcelona event, Smart Ports, Piers of the Future,November 19 to 21. Its tailored Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) solutions are specifically designed to meet the needs of the port industry by providing near real-time insight into the end-to-end global supply chain.

Traxens' solution provides comprehensive, precise and timely data on cargo, through tracking logistic assets in transit anywhere in the world. Traxens' patented breakthrough Internet of Things (IoT) technology brings improved efficiency and security, greater transparency and enhanced asset utilization whilst opening up new opportunities for all actors involved in the global supply chain.

With Traxens' solutions, ports can improve their efficiency and the interoperability of the systems with a trusted third party. For example, the Cargo Community System (CCS) manages traceability within the port area, but it also needs to capture information in the hinterland, and, in general, during the pre- and post-shipment phases. This is made possible with the Traxens solution; its objective is to improve the real-time information and predictivity of the flow of goods, to streamline overall port operations.

More specifically, for export, information gathered on pre- and post-carriage and on the activity in the hinterland can help determine the ETA (Estimated Time of Arrival) at port gates. It can also help optimize the use of different types of terminals and of dry port areas. The transit corridors and custom routes can be secured ahead of time. Lastly, Traxens' dry container door-opening functionality can help with the fight against contamination or theft.

Ports all over the world are increasingly looking for this kind of service. Traxens has signed agreements in recent months with some of the biggest ports in Europe. Late last year, it launched a pilot IoT project at the Port of Valencia (Spain) aimed at improving the operational efficiency of the port. In July 2019, the company also joined the French Smart Port in Med initiative as an associate partner. Traxens is the only IoT company supporting the association. More recently, Traxens set up a partnership with the Port of Rotterdam (The Netherlands) for the WeAre42 smart container project. Discussions are also ongoing with a number of major undisclosed ports worldwide.

"New technologies like big data, automation and artificial intelligence, as well as new values such as transparency and collaboration, are driving profound changes in all areas of our industry," said Claire Perez, representative for the Port of Barcelona. "We are aiming to connect the various stakeholders in the logistics chain with platforms that make transactions and bureaucratic procedures easier, faster, more reliable and more easily traceable."

"The port industry is looking to secure its operations and increase its efficiency. Our mission is to support this market by optimizing operations through our bespoke IoT solution," said Sylvain Prevot, director for Traxens Sea Business Unit. "The Traxens solution is perfect for these challenges, since we produce our own data and have developed a standard for those data and communications with the UN-CEFACT. Our ambition is to become the trusted third party of choice for the port industry."

The global smart ports market is projected to reach $5.3 billion (€4.8bn) by 2024 from an estimated $1.7 billion (€1.5 billion) in 2019, at a Compound Annual Growth rate (CAGR) of 25% during that period. The need for efficient data-driven decision making that can impact the overall efficiency of ports and cut down unnecessary costs is one of the primary factors driving the growth of this industry. The process automation segment is expected to be the largest contributor to the smart ports market during the forecast period.

