Lifting of Suspension At Trading Venue XSTO Issuer: Christian Berner Tech Trade AB, LEI: 213800KL43V8X6MPRD94 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Instrument: CBTT B SE0006143129 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Lifting With reference to the press release published by Christian reason: Berner Tech Trade AB on November 12, 2019 at 18.10 CET -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Continuous November 13, 2019, with normal opening procedure trading from: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Comments: Order books have been flushed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Related N/A instruments: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Contact Issuer Surveillance +46 8 405 60 00 details: Trading Surveillance +46 8 405 60 00 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- The Financial Supervisory Authority for XSTO has been notified Nasdaq Stockholm AB