PayRange Inc.: Hainsworth Laundry Deploys PayRange Across Machines in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Utah

Addition of PayRange has improved the payment experience for customers in the laundry room

PORTLAND, OR / ACCESSWIRE / November 13, 2019 / PayRange Inc., the leading mobile payment service provider for automated retail, announces the completion of an initial deployment of PayRange devices into Hainsworth Laundry Company machines. Hainsworth utilized the PayRange Rapid Deployment Program to upgrade their machines across the four states they serve. The turnkey program consisted of detailed planning, followed by deploying implementation teams from PayRange who went on-site and installed PayRange BluKey devices, machine decals, room signage, as well as configured and activated all devices on behalf of Hainsworth. The deployment was successfully completed in just a few short weeks.

"The decision to add PayRange throughout our route as an optional payment method came after studying and testing all the available systems on the market," stated Nathan Hainsworth, COO of Hainsworth Laundry Company, "Our goal was to enhance and simplify the laundry experience for our end users. We have had great feedback from property management who have been able to use the features of PayRange as a selling point to potential renters. The end users find the app easy to use and they appreciate not having to find quarters in preparation for laundry day," continued Nathan.

PayRange has earned the reputation as a trusted, convenient mobile payment app that is supported by over 100,000 5-star reviews. Hainsworth customers will now be able to enjoy the benefits PayRange provides which include promotions, cycle-completion notifications, and more.