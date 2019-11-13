PayRange Inc.: Hainsworth Laundry Deploys PayRange Across Machines in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Utah

Addition of PayRange has improved the payment experience for customers in the laundry room
PORTLAND, OR / ACCESSWIRE / November 13, 2019 / PayRange Inc., the leading mobile payment service provider for automated retail, announces the completion of an initial deployment of PayRange devices into Hainsworth Laundry Company machines. Hainsworth utilized the PayRange Rapid Deployment Program to upgrade their machines across the four states they serve. The turnkey program consisted of detailed planning, followed by deploying implementation teams from PayRange who went on-site and installed PayRange BluKey devices, machine decals, room signage, as well as configured and activated all devices on behalf of Hainsworth. The deployment was successfully completed in just a few short weeks.
"The decision to add PayRange throughout our route as an optional payment method came after studying and testing all the available systems on the market," stated Nathan Hainsworth, COO of Hainsworth Laundry Company, "Our goal was to enhance and simplify the laundry experience for our end users. We have had great feedback from property management who have been able to use the features of PayRange as a selling point to potential renters. The end users find the app easy to use and they appreciate not having to find quarters in preparation for laundry day," continued Nathan.
PayRange has earned the reputation as a trusted, convenient mobile payment app that is supported by over 100,000 5-star reviews. Hainsworth customers will now be able to enjoy the benefits PayRange provides which include promotions, cycle-completion notifications, and more.
"The ability to include PayRange payment has been instrumental to our salesforce as a valuable tool to retain existing accounts and in winning new business," offered Nathan. "PayRange has been a wonderful partner helping us to deliver on our #1 goal of unsurpassed customer service."
About PayRange:
PayRange provides the simplest, most accessible mobile payment and loyalty service for laundry, vending, amusement, and merchants for everyday purchases. Once the free mobile app is downloaded from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store, consumers conveniently pay in seconds any coin operated machine or in-person merchant accepting PayRange. With exclusive offers and funding options, including all major cards and wallets (Apple Pay and Google Pay), consumers pay with ease. Find out more at: https://www.payrange.com
About Hainsworth Laundry Company:
Hainsworth Laundry Company is family owned and operated since 1964, and serves customers in Washington, Idaho, Oregon and Utah with a reputation for excellent service and long-term relationships. While technology has changed, the way Hainsworth does business has not. The legacy of hard work, integrity and outstanding customer services continues. Find out more at: http://www.hainsworthlaundry.com
