Air Liquide (Paris:AI), which regularly reviews its business portfolio, is studying the potential sale of its subsidiary schülke. The Group intends to continue to develop its healthcare activities, while providing schülke with the best opportunities for its long-term development.

Being at the very preliminary stage of this process, different scenarios are being reviewed and no assurance can be given that this will result in a divestment.

This process will be carried out in the framework of the relevant social processes and ongoing dialogue with the employee representatives' bodies.

schülke, headquartered in Germany, is a leader in the infection, prevention and hygiene sector. With 130 years of experience, schülke has more than 1,200 employees in 22 countries.

A world leader in gases, technologies and services for Industry and Health, Air Liquide is present in 80 countries with approximately 66,000 employees and serves more than 3.6 million customers and patients. Oxygen, nitrogen and hydrogen are essential small molecules for life, matter and energy. They embody Air Liquide's scientific territory and have been at the core of the company's activities since its creation in 1902.

Air Liquide's ambition is to be a leader in its industry, deliver long term performance and contribute to sustainability. The company's customer-centric transformation strategy aims at profitable growth over the long term. It relies on operational excellence, selective investments, open innovation and a network organization implemented by the Group worldwide. Through the commitment and inventiveness of its people, Air Liquide leverages energy and environment transition, changes in healthcare and digitization, and delivers greater value to all its stakeholders.

Air Liquide's revenue amounted to 21 billion euros in 2018 and its solutions that protect life and the environment represented more than 40% of sales. Air Liquide is listed on the Euronext Paris stock exchange (compartment A) and belongs to the CAC 40, EURO STOXX 50 and FTSE4Good indexes.

