Nasdaq Copenhagen has given the below observation status: ISIN Navn DK0060038933 DLH Dalhoff Larsen & Horneman A/S is given observation status, because the company has entered into a conditional agreement on the sale of all operating activities concerning the wholesale business in Denmark to a consortium consisting of the Norwegian company Treschow Fritzøe AS and the Swedish company Ljunghold AB, which together establish a new Danish company that will operate DLH's operational activities going forward. According to rule 2.7 in Rules for issuers of shares the exchange may decide to place a company's shares or other securities in the observation segment. We refer to the company's announcement of 12 November 2019. _______________________________________________________________________ For further information please contact: Marcia Bossen Møller, Surveillance, tlf. 33 93 33 66 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=746213