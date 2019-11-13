American Manganese Inc. Reports 99.98% Purity from Recycled Lithium-Ion Battery Material

RecycLiCoTM Patented Process Produces Highest Purity Results to Date

RecycLiCoTM Continues Progress to Commercial Demonstration

SURREY, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 13, 2019 / American Manganese Inc. (TSXV:AMY)(OTC:AMYZF)(FSE: 2AM) ("AMY" or the "Company") is pleased to report on the successful recovery of high purity (99.98%) nickel-cobalt hydroxide from the NCA cathode scrap material received from the tier-one lithium-ion battery company referenced as Company B from the October 25, 2019 press release. American Manganese plans to announce Company A purity results as they are received and reviewed.

The laboratory studies were conducted by the Company's independent contractor, Kemetco Research, to analyze the optimum recycling conditions and produce recycled material for the customer's evaluation (see photo).

"We designed the process with the goal to produce recycled battery products that could be seamlessly integrated into the re-manufacturing of battery cathodes using minimal processing steps," said Norm Chow, President of Kemetco Research.

After continuous improvement and optimization, American Manganese's RecycLiCoTM patented process achieved an even higher purity than the previously reported purity results (99.94%) during stages 3 and 4 of Pilot Plant project, as announced in the Company's August 27, 2019 press release.

"The purity results analyzed by Kemetco Research demonstrates the potential of our RecycLiCoTM patented process and sets a new benchmark for the lithium-ion battery recycling industry," said Larry Reaugh, President and CEO of American Manganese. "We continue to pioneer a high-recovery, high-purity, and environmentally friendly cathode-to-cathode lithium-ion battery recycling solution that promotes a circular economy for the lithium-ion battery supply chain."

The RecycLiCoTM patented process is a closed-circuit hydrometallurgical solution for recycling lithium-ion battery material. American Manganese has completed testing of the Pilot Plant project and aims to begin engineering design and economic analysis of a 3-5 tonne per day commercial demonstration plant for 2020; following the completion of testing for tier-one companies.

About American Manganese Inc.

American Manganese Inc. is a critical metals company focused on the recycling of lithium-ion batteries with the RecycLiCoTM Patented Process. The process provides high extraction of cathode metals, such as lithium, cobalt, nickel, manganese, and aluminum at battery-grade purity, with minimal processing steps. American Manganese Inc. aims to commercialize its breakthrough RecycLiCoTM Patented Process and become an industry leader in recycling cathode materials from spent lithium-ion batteries.

