GAMESYS GROUP

Gamesys' pro forma Q319 revenues increased by 20% to £144.3m due to 57% growth in Vera&John (international markets), strong momentum in the acquired Gamesys business and, encouragingly, a return to growth in the Jackpotjoy UK brand. The EBITDA margin declined 680bp to 26.7% as a result of higher taxes and marketing spend. We are raising our FY19 revenues estimate by 2.3% but keeping our EBITDA forecasts unchanged. We continue to forecast net cash flow of £105m in FY20 and our net debt/EBITDA falls from 3.0x currently to 2.0x at end FY20. The stock trades at 6.0x P/E and 7.1x EV/EBITDA, with a 13.8% FCF yield for FY20e.

