Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Mittwoch, 13.11.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 617 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1JPJY ISIN: US1894641000 Ticker-Symbol: C6O 
Tradegate
12.11.19
18:57 Uhr
5,022 Euro
+0,151
+3,09 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ Biotech
1-Jahres-Chart
CLOVIS ONCOLOGY INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CLOVIS ONCOLOGY INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
5,083
5,299
11:44
5,019
5,282
11:46
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
CLOVIS ONCOLOGY
CLOVIS ONCOLOGY INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
CLOVIS ONCOLOGY INC5,022+3,09 %