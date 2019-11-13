Sonnen presented two new products in the usual hip ambiance of Berlin E-Werk. In addition to home storage and electricity, the company now offers electric cars and PV systems with battery storage on a subscription model.From pv magazine Germany. German storage system supplier Sonnen is now offering 'sonnenDrive' electric cars and 'sonnenNow' PV systems with storage under its subscription model to members of its solar community. Ownership of a Sonnen residential energy storage system brings membership of the "sonnenCommunity' and now offers the chance to have a household PV system installed ...

