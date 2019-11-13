Vancouver, Wash.-based marketing software firm ZoomInfo bought Komiko, a 4-year-old Seattle-area startup that improves the customer relationship management (CRM) process with data and machine learning. Both Howard and Komiko co-founder Ami Heitner worked at Microsoft on its Dynamics CRM platform prior to starting the company. Following the sale, Komiko will be rebranded as ZoomInfo InboxAI - a nod to the fact that Komiko's technology gathers information from the email inboxes and calendars of salespeople and brings it into CRM systems to help them manage customer relationships.

