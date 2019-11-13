Rigado adds EnOcean Energy Harvesting Sensors and Switches to its Pre-Integrated Bluetooth Devices Program

The integration of the EnOcean EasyFit sensors and switches into the growing Rigado device program supports energy-conscious solutions for Smart Enterprise

PORTLAND, Ore., Nov. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rigado is pleased to announce the addition of the EasyFit Bluetooth sensors and switches by EnOcean to its portfolio of pre-integrated and certified sensors and devices. All of the EasyFit wireless devices are self-powered and support energy-conscious and maintenance-free IoT solutions for Smart Buildings.



Launched in June 2019, Rigado's pre-integrated Bluetooth devices program offers solution providers a catalog of Bluetooth sensors and devices that have been pre-integrated and certified with Rigado's Gateways and Edge Connect data platform. While Rigado's platform is compatible with any standard Bluetooth product, these pre-integrated devices are ready for plug-and-play deployment, with no custom coding required.

"Removing the need for regular device battery monitoring and replacement is a win for business leaders prioritizing cost savings, and for the IT teams responsible for ongoing system maintenance," said Kevin Tate, Chief Revenue Officer at Rigado. "EnOcean is a long-respected industry leader, and its Bluetooth devices are valuable additions to our pre-integrated devices portfolio."

Specifically, the EnOcean EasyFit motion detector and single/dual rocker wireless switches have been certified for the Rigado program. All three devices are available immediately for plug-and-play deployment with Rigado Gateways and Edge Connect.

EnOcean uses the energy harvesting principle, in which energy is obtained from the surroundings to power wireless switches and sensors. The Easyfit switches integrate the field-proven kinetic energy harvesting technology, generating energy by the press of a button, which is used in over one million buildings worldwide. The Bluetooth motion detector is powered simply by the lights in the room, storing the excess energy to continue functioning when the lights are out for the night. Both devices integrate an NFC interface (Near Field Communication) for easy configuration via an NFC reader, an NFC-enabled smartphone or a tablet.

"We are delighted Rigado shares our vision of reducing battery waste in IoT and has selected the EnOcean Bluetooth lineup for its pre-integrated devices portfolio", said Troy Davis, Sales Director, EnOcean North America. "Rigado is known for large-scale wireless IoT performance with industry-leading knowledge of wireless deployments. It's great to collaborate in this space and we look forward to a future full of self-powered devices supplying data to the Rigado infrastructure for all sorts of interesting, large scale projects."

Rigado and EnOcean are exhibiting together at the LuxLive show this week in London, booth J0.

About EnOcean

EnOcean GmbH is the developer of the patented energy harvesting wireless technology. Headquartered in Oberhaching, near Munich, the company produces and markets self-powered wireless sensor solutions for maintenance-free applications in the Internet of Things which are used for building and industrial automation, smart homes and LED lighting control. The EnOcean products are based on miniaturized energy converters, energy-efficient electronics and reliable wireless technology for open wireless standards like EnOcean, Bluetooth and Zigbee. Over 350 leading product manufacturers worldwide have been relying on EnOcean wireless modules for their system solutions for more than 15 years and have installed EnOcean-enabled products in one million buildings around the world. For more information visit www.enocean.com

About Rigado

The Rigado Edge-as-a-Service platform is deployed in more than 15,000 locations across 75 countries. Rigado connects over 6 million devices for Enterprise IoT solutions including smart office and buildings, connected retail, and intelligent logistics. Rigado was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Portland, OR with EMEA offices in London. For more information visit www.rigado.com

