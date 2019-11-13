Credit/Debit Card Top-Up for Singapore MCO Visa Card is Now Available

Debit Card Top-Up with No Fees

HONG KONG, Nov. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Crypto.com, the pioneering payments and cryptocurrency platform, is introducing SGD direct top-up for MCO Visa Cards in Singapore. A frequently requested feature, cardholders can now fund their MCO Visa Card with credit/debit cards, in addition to topping up from their Crypto Wallet.

Users can top up their MCO Visa Cards with no fees using debit cards and a 1% processing fee (based on the top up amount) will be applicable for top up using credit cards.

Users can top up their MCO Visa card now by following these instructions.

Note: Requires app version iOS 3.40/ Android 3.40 or higher

About Crypto.com

Crypto.com was founded in 2016 on a simple belief: it's a basic human right for everyone to control their money, data and identity. With over 1 million users on its platform today, Crypto.com provides a powerful alternative to traditional financial services, turning its vision of "cryptocurrency in every wallet" into reality, one customer at a time. Crypto.com is built on a solid foundation of security, privacy and compliance and is the first cryptocurrency company in the world to have CCSS Level 3, ISO27001:2013 and PCI:DSS 3.2.1, Level 1 compliance. Crypto.com is headquartered in Hong Kong with a 205+ strong team. For more information, please visit www.crypto.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1028483/SGD_Top_up.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/888271/Crypto_Logo.jpg