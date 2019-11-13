The global blood viscometer market is poised to grow by USD 8,800 thousand during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period. Request Free Sample Pages

The market is driven by the increasing vascular diseases. In addition, the rising growth opportunities in emerging economies are anticipated to further boost the growth of the blood viscometer market.

Valuable information regarding the risk of vascular disorders can easily be obtained by blood viscometer which plays a crucial role in assessing blood viscosity. The blood viscosity test determines the blood flow conditions throughout the vasculature and analyzes the risk of vascular symptoms, depending on the blood viscosity rates in the organ. Moreover, blood viscometer also evaluates plasma viscosity to diagnose rheumatic disease and inflammation. Thus, the increasing vascular diseases, which in turn is driving the use of blood viscometer for extracting information will propel the global market growth.

Major Five Blood Viscometer Market Companies:

Anton Paar

Anton Paar offers Rolling-ball viscometer Lovis 2000 M/ME. This device works based on Hoeppler's falling ball principle, which measures rolling time of ball through transparent and opaque liquids.

Benson Viscometers

The key offerings of Benson Viscometers include BV200 Plasma Viscometer and BV1 Plasma Viscometer. BV200 Plasma Viscometer measures plasma viscosity ideal for screening all inflammatory conditions. The system is automated, has multisampling options, and reads within 30 seconds. BV1 Plasma Viscometer tests 1-50 samples per day and is ideal for small laboratories or specialty clinics.

BioFluid Technology

BioFluid Technology has business operations under various segments, namely urethro-cystometer and viscometer. The product offered by the company is BioFluid Viscometer. It is an automated device that measures the viscosity of blood plasma and fresh whole blood. The device is fast, precise, and safe, which has a huge potential for blood viscosity testing.

China Beijing Steellex Scientific Instrument

China Beijing Steellex Scientific Instrument offers LG-R-80series blood viscometer. The device consists of a shear-rate double sensor, which makes the viscometer more sensitive, has a shorter response time, and provides accurate results.

RheoSense

The key offering of RheoSense includes m-VROC Viscometer. The device is portable and intuitively designed for use in routine viscosity measurements with minute amounts of sample size.

Blood Viscometer End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

Hospitals

Diagnostic laboratories

Others

Blood Viscometer Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

APAC

EMEA

Americas

