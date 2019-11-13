Diamond Market Size Worth $123.83 Billion by 2030 | CAGR: 3.0%: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global diamond market size is anticipated to reach USD 123.83 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 3.0% over the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is mainly driven by strong jewelry demand from emerging economies.

Natural diamonds dominated the market in 2018 as they are one of the hardest materials available on earth and are mainly utilized for jewelry applications. Industrial applications of natural diamond account for a comparatively smaller share as compared to their synthetic counterparts, while their share in jewelry application is expected to gain prominence over the coming years.

Key suggestions from the report:

Natural segment held the largest revenue share accounting for 96.2% of the global diamond market in 2018, owing to strong demand from jewelry application particularly from the U.S. and China .

Synthetic segment is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR of 10.0% from 2019 to 2030 owing to its rapid penetration in the jewelry application. Synthetic diamond jewelry has been gaining popularity in the past few years on account of high affordability and low cost.

Industrial application is projected to grow at a CAGR of 2.8% from 2019 to 2030 due to rising construction activities in terms of new construction as well as refurbishment activities around the globe.

North America dominated the market with a revenue share of 51.7%. The future outlook in North America is likely to be influenced by changing buying patterns of the millennials shifting from natural diamonds to synthetic or lab grown ones on account of low cost.

In March 2019 , Debswana Diamond launched a new project called the Cut-9 with the aim to extend the life of the Jwaneng Mine until 2035. The new project is expected to yield 53 million carats of rough diamonds from 44 million tons of treated material. The project is worth an investment of USD 2 billion and has been given to the Majwe Mining Company for providing diamond mining services.

Read 115 page research report with ToC on "Diamond Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Natural, Synthetic), By Application (Jewelry & Ornaments, Industrial), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2019 - 2030" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/diamond-market

Synthetic or lab grown diamonds were mainly used for industrial purposes, however, in recent years, the market has witnessed significant investments in synthetic production technologies for making quality products intended for jewelry applications. Approximately 2% of the diamond jewelry sold in 2018 was estimated to be produced synthetically or in a lab.

Major players in the market are making considerable investments in mining rough diamonds to sustain the rising demand. For instance, in October 2018, LUCAPA Diamond Company announced about the commencement of full-scale diamond mining at its Mothae Mine in Mokhotlong. The recoveries from the mine are being processed through a plant, which has an annual capacity of 1.1 million ton. The company expects to double the capacity to 2.2 million ton per annum by 2021.

Grand View Research has segmented the global diamond market on the basis of product, application, and region

Diamond Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2030)

Natural



Synthetic

Diamond Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2030)

Jewelry



Industrial

Diamond Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2030)

North America



U.S.





Canada



Europe



Germany





France





UK





Belgium





Poland



Asia Pacific



China





India



South & Central America



Brazil



Middle East & Africa

Find more research reports on Advanced Interior Materials Industry, by Grand View Research:

Calcined Anthracite Market - The market is anticipated to be driven by rising demand for carbon-rich charging materials in steel manufacturing. Low environmental impact and low product cost compared to calcined petcoke are expected to offer it a competitive edge over the next few years.

The market is anticipated to be driven by rising demand for carbon-rich charging materials in steel manufacturing. Low environmental impact and low product cost compared to calcined petcoke are expected to offer it a competitive edge over the next few years. Precast Concrete Market - Rise in construction activities around the globe is expected to drive the growth of precast construction.

Rise in construction activities around the globe is expected to drive the growth of precast construction. Flat Steel Market - Massive use in construction, automotive, and mechanical equipment is expected to elevate the demand in the market.

Gain access to Grand View Compass, our BI enabled intuitive market research database of 10,000+ reports

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Media Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: +1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com

Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/661327/Grand_View_Research_Logo.jpg