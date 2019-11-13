Visiongain Report Claims there is Huge Potential Within the $34bn Immunochemistry Reagents, Analyzers and Test Kits Market

- Global Immunochemistry Reagents, Analyzers and Test Kits Market 2019-2029

- Reagents and Test Kits, Analyzers, Disease Specific Tests, Rapid Tests, Drugs of Abuse/Toxicology Tests, Endocrinology Tests, Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Tests, Anemia/Vitamin Tests, Allergic Blood Tests, Autoimmune Diseases, Cardiac Markers, Infectious Diseases, Tumor Markers, Chemiluminescence Analyzers, ELISA Analyzers, Immunofluorescence Analyzers, Radioimmunoassay Analyzers

LONDON, Nov. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global immunochemistry reagents, analyzers and test kits market is estimated to have reached $23bn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.5% in the first half of the forecast period. The Disease Specific Test submarket held 42% of the global immunochemistry reagents, analyzers and test kits market in 2018.

Report Scope

• Global Immunochemistry Reagents, Analyzers and Test Kits Market forecasts from 2019-2029

• Along with revenue prediction for the overall world market, you see forecasts to 2029 for these submarkets:

• Immunochemistry reagents and tests kits

• Immunochemistry analysers

• The study also forecasts immunochemistry reagents and tests kits subsectors:

• Anaemia/Vitamin tests

• Disease specific tests

• Drugs of abuse/toxicology tests

• Therapeutic drug monitoring

• Endocrinology tests

• Rapid tests

• Our report provides revenues to 2029 for the sub-segments of the immunochemistry analysers, which includes:

• Chemiluminescence analysers

• ELISA analysers

• Immunofluorescence analysers

• Radioimmunoassay analysers

• This report forecasts the size of the immunochemistry market in these regional and national market:

• North America: US & Canada

• Europe: Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, Rest of Europe

• Asia-Pacific: China, Japan, India, Rest of Asia-Pacific

• Latin America: Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America

• Middle East and Africa: South Africa, GCC Countries, Rest of MEA

Each regional market forecast is further segmented into Immunochemistry Reagents and Test Kits Market and Immunochemistry Analyzers Market.

• Profiles and generic drugs revenue forecasts from 2019-2029 of these selected leading companies:

• Abbott

• bioMerieux

• Danaher

• Fujirebio

• Ortho Clinical Diagnostics

• Roche

• Siemens

• Sysmex Corporation

• Thermo Fisher Scientific

• Trivitron Healthcare Pvt. Ltd.

• Qualitative analysis of the generic drugs market:

• SWOT Analysis of the Global Immunochemistry Reagents, Analyzers and Test Kits Market

• Discussion on factors that drive and restrain the Global Immunochemistry Reagents, Analyzers and Test Kits Market

• Key Questions Answered by This Report:

• How is the immunochemistry market evolving?

• What is driving and restraining the immunochemistry industry?

• What are the market shares of the main segments of the immunochemistry field in 2018?

• How will each immunochemistry submarket grow over the forecast period and how much revenue will these submarkets account for in 2029?

• How will the market shares for immunochemistry submarkets develop from 2019-2029?

• What will be the main sales drivers for the overall market from 2019-2029?

• How will the market shares of the top regional markets change by 2029, and which will lead the market then?

• Who are the leading companies, and what are their prospects from 2018?

• What are the trends for M&A activity, consolidation for existing players and the potential for new market entrants?

• How will that industry evolve between 2018 and 2029? Where does it head?

Companies covered in the report include:

Abbott

Abbott Laboratories

AbbVie

AES laboratoire

Affymetrix

Agilent

Alere

American Diabetes Association

Argene

Axis-Shield PLC

Beckman Coulter

bioMérieux

BioReliance

Biotech Fund Flanders

Cardiovascular Care

Centre for Devices and Radiological Health (CDRH)

Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)

Danaher

Depuy

DiaSorin

eBioscience

Ernst and Young

eScreen

Ethicon Endosurgery

Eucomed

European Diagnostics Manufacturers Association (EDMA)

Food and Drug Administration (FDA) US

Fujirebio Diagnostics

Gifu University

Gimv

Goldman Sachs

Health Protection Agency (HPA)

Hycor-Agilent

Inova Diagnostics

Iris Healthcare

Italian National Health Service

J Mitra & Co

Johnson & Johnson

Lilac Medicare

Lyon Civil Hospitals

MedSciences Capital (MSC)

Merieux Institute

MP Healthcare Venture Management (MPH)

National Health Service (NHS)

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics

Phadia

Pharmaceutical and Medical Devices Agency (PMDA) Japan

Price Waterhouse Coopers (PWC)

Pronota

Qualigen

Roche

Royal Philips Electronics

The Carlyle Group

Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co

Siemens

Siemens Healthcare

Sigma- Aldrich

Span Diagnostics

State Food and Drug Administration

Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA)

Suyog Diagnostics

Sysmex

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Transasia

Tulip Diagnostics

United Nations

United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC)

United Nations Population Division (UNDP)

US National Library of Medicine (NLM)

Valeritas

Vision Care

World Health Organization (WHO)

