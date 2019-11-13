Anzeige
Mittwoch, 13.11.2019

WKN: 907441 ISIN: LV0000100501  Ticker-Symbol: UU4 
Frankfurt
13.11.19
08:04 Uhr
6,580 Euro
+0,020
+0,30 %
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
OMX Baltic 10
OLAINFARM AS Chart 1 Jahr
OLAINFARM AS 5-Tage-Chart
6,480
7,000
12:54
13.11.2019 | 11:17
(107 Leser)
(0 Bewertungen)

JSC Olainfarm is currently not seeking a strategic investor

In the public space, information has surfaced about investors who have addressed the inheritors of V. Maligins with various offers to sell or transfer shares of JSC Olainfarm.

Investors have not contacted JSC Olainfarm and the company has not taken any initiative to attract a strategic investor. At the same time, we would like to point out that, in the cases specified in Article 61 of the Financial Instruments Market Law, shareholders are obliged to announce changes in their voting rights.

Additional information:
Janis Dubrovskis
Investor Relations Advisor of JSC Olainfarm
Ph.: +371 29178878
E-mail: janis.dubrovskis@olainfarm.com


