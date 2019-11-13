The global industrial gas regulator market is poised to grow by USD 2.12 billion during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of over 3% during the forecast period. Request Free Sample Pages

Read the 121-page research report with TOC on "Industrial Gas Regulator Market Analysis Report by technology (single-stage and dual-stage), by geography (APAC, EMEA, and Americas), and Segment Forecasts, 2019 2023"

The market is driven by the growing demand for industrial gases. In addition, the vendors offering valves with inbuilt pressure regulator is anticipated to further boost the growth of the industrial gas regulator market.

The increasing demand for industrial gases will be one of the major drivers in the global industrial regulator market. End-user industries such as the automotive, oil and gas, and metal processing use various industrial gases including nitrogen, oxygen, and hydrogen. Nitrogen and carbon dioxide are used for gas lifting and enhanced oil recovery in the upstream oil and gas sector. Also, hydrogen and oxygen are required for fuel desulphurization and catalytic cracking processes in the downstream oil and gas sector.

Major Five Industrial Gas Regulator Market Companies:

Air Liquide

Air Liquide owns and operates its business under various segments such as gas and services, engineering and construction, and global markets and technologies. The company offers instrument pressure regulators. These are general-purpose, low-flow, high-precision, and compact regulators suitable for line or panel mounting in industrial applications.

Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals operate their businesses in the Americas, EMEA, Asia, Global, and Corporate and others. The company's key offerings include LR3000 series. This is a series of brass single-stage regulators designed for use with non-corrosive gases and medium inlet pressure applications.

Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric has business operations under various segments, namely automation solutions and commercial and residential solutions. The product offered by the company is Fisher type 1098-EGR pressure reducing regulator. This regulator is used in natural gas distribution systems and in the fuel gas supply to industrial boilers, furnaces, ovens, and mixers.

Honeywell International

Honeywell International operates its business under four segments, which include aerospace; home and building technologies; performance materials and technologies; and safety and productivity solutions. The company's key offering includes HON 370 gas regulator. It is a spring-loaded, direct-acting gas pressure regulator used for offtake stations in gas transmission and industrial facilities.

Pietro Fiorentini

Pietro Fiorentini offers Dival 600. It is a series of direct-acting pressure regulators for low- and medium-pressure applications. Moreover, in June 2018, the company held a groundbreaking ceremony of a manufacturing plant in the US. This plant will produce natural gas pressure regulators and natural gas treatment equipment.

Industrial Gas Regulator Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

Single-stage

Dual-stage

Industrial Gas Regulator Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

APAC

EMEA

Americas

