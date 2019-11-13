quantiacapital: Quantia Capital - Using Arbitrage To Trade The Right Price At The Right Time

BUENOS AIRES / ACCESSWIRE / November 13, 2019 / Bitcoin, the father of all cryptocurrency, is known for its volatile nature. The unstable price movement of bitcoin over the years has given everyone moments of joy and moments of sorrow. It's amazing how this "digital money" has grown since it launched a decade ago and also how low it has fallen from its all-time high.





Also, the number of cryptocurrency exchanges has grown tremendously over these years as bitcoin got adopted by many and its popularity exploded when it caught the media's attention.

Exchanges Couldn't Help The Volatility

Unfortunately, the founding and developing of crypto exchanges couldn't do much to reduce or minimize the rate of bitcoin's volatility, rather, it escalated, as people had a bigger challenge of price not being stable across different exchanges because of the differences in exchanges as well as the differences in volatility on each of the exchanges. This called for the implementation of a new trading strategy called Arbitrage.

Solution To Volatility

Arbitrage is a trading strategy that involves the simultaneous buying and selling of digital asset assets (Bitcoin) across various exchanges in order to profit from an imbalance in the price of the asset. It is a trade that profits from exploiting the price difference in a similar asset on different markets or in a different form.

Quantia Capital

Quantia Capital is a cryptocurrency hedge fund and digital asset management company that trades with an arbitrage strategy across the most liquid exchanges in the world. They use a market-neutral strategy that captures alpha without having exposure to the market's volatility.

They make the most out of market inefficiency by using an algorithmic arbitrage trading strategy that enters a long position on an exchange where the price is lower and a short position where the price is higher. The algorithm evaluates the spread of each of the exchanges and also evaluates the market depth and liquidity across the exchanges to ensure that they enter the right position at the right time.

Only Quantia's risk management team will have access to users' funds that are evenly distributed and stored in the major, most secure, and liquid Bitcoin exchanges in the world.

A 30% fee of the Bitcoin Hedge Fund's total return is charged by Quantia while the client gets 70% of the revenue generated with their capital. No additional fee such as management fee is charged by Quantia and earnings are assigned to clients every 30 days or in most cases, the last labor day of the month.

All settlements are also concluded on the same day they were assigned. Subscription and redemption to and fro the platform, are processed within the last 5 days of the month and they are both processed in Bitcoin (BTC) and Dollar Tether (USDT). Quantia does not support any fiat currency.

