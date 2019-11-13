Tricentis recognized 9 global and regional partners for outstanding performance and accelerating digital transformation. Winners include Accenture, Wipro, and SixSentix

Tricentis, the cloud's #1 Continuous Testing Platform, today recognized top-performing partners from around the world during Tricentis Accelerate 2019 in Vienna, Austria. In its 5th year, the Tricentis Partner Awards recognize organizations for accelerating digital transformation across the enterprise. Award winners were selected from more than 300 different partners worldwide based on their collaboration with Tricentis, customers, and their advocacy for Tricentis' automation methodologies.

"Tricentis partners are leading the way for organizations to innovate faster, reduce business risk, and optimize cost," said Alan Ota, Senior Vice President of Strategic Alliances, Tricentis. "Our partners are instrumental to our business and are focused on delivering the best in-class testing solutions to our joint customers. Our tremendous growth would not be possible without our global partners. We're proud to acknowledge the achievements made by our partners in 2019 and look forward to continuing to win together in 2020 and beyond."

Tricentis Partner Award winners are nominated and reviewed by a panel representing Tricentis' global leadership.

Here are the winners for the 2019 Tricentis Partner Awards:

Best Global Delivery Partner: Accenture

Accenture Best Implementation Partner: SixSentix

SixSentix Best Global Services Partner: Wipro

Wipro Best Services Partner, Americas: The Testing Consultancy

The Testing Consultancy Best Services Partner, SE. Asia: NCS

NCS Best Services Partner, EMEA: QualySoft

QualySoft Best Services Partner, ANZ: PlanIT

About Tricentis

With the industry's #1 Continuous Testing platform, Tricentis is recognized for reinventing software testing for DevOps. Through agile test management and advanced test automation optimized to support 150+ technologies, we provide automated insight into the business risks of your software releases-transforming testing from a roadblock to a catalyst for innovation. The result is accelerated software delivery speed, improved cost efficiency, and reduced business risk.

Tricentis is the only vendor to achieve "leader" status in all three top analyst reports (i.e., the "Triple Crown.") This honor is based on our technical leadership, innovation, and a Global 2000 customer base of 1600+ companies, including global enterprises such as Allianz, ANZ Bank, Cisco, Dolby, Experian, First Data, HSBC, Merck, Office Depot, Samsung, Swiss Re, Starbucks, Telstra, UBS, Vodafone, Whole Foods, and WorldPay. Customers rely on Tricentis to achieve and sustain test automation rates of over 90 percent-increasing risk coverage while accelerating testing to keep pace with Agile and DevOps.

Tricentis has a global presence in Austria, Australia, Belgium, Denmark, Germany, India, Netherlands, Singapore, Switzerland, Poland, United States and the UK. To learn more, visit https://www.tricentis.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.

