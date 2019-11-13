Cyren Ltd: Cyren Announces Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results

Year-to-date revenue up 9% despite slight revenue decline during quarter

MCLEAN, VA / ACCESSWIRE / November 13, 2019 / Cyren (NASDAQ:CYRN) today announced its third quarter 2019 financial results for the period ending September 30, 2019.

During the third quarter, Cyren reported quarterly revenues of $9.5 million, compared to $9.6 million during the third quarter of 2018. For the first three quarters of 2019, year-to-date revenues were $28.9 million, which represents a 9% annual increase over the first three quarters of 2018.

GAAP net loss for the quarter was $3.5 million, compared to $4.4 million during the third quarter of 2018. Year-to-date, net loss declined to $12.7 million compared to a net loss of $13.8 million over the same period a year ago.

"Our top priority is driving more aggressive growth and we are refining our strategy to take advantage of the market opportunities we see," said Brett Jackson, CEO of Cyren. "Our team has made very good progress over the past several months and are now very focused on execution. We expect to begin seeing the benefits from our key initiatives emerging over the next several quarters."

Third Quarter 2019 Financial Highlights:

Revenues for the third quarter of 2019 were $9.5 million, compared to $9.6 million during the third quarter of 2018.

GAAP net loss for the third quarter of 2019 was $3.5 million, compared to a net loss of $4.4 million in the third quarter of 2018.

GAAP loss per basic and diluted share for the third quarter of 2019 was $0.06, compared to a loss of $0.08 per basic and diluted share for the third quarter of 2018.

Non-GAAP net loss for the third quarter of 2019 was $3.5 million, compared to a Non-GAAP net loss of $3.3 million for the third quarter of 2018.

Non-GAAP loss per basic and diluted share was $0.06 for the third quarter of 2019, compared to a Non-GAAP loss of $0.06 per share in third quarter of 2018.

Cash used in operating activities during the third quarter of 2019 was $1.7 million, compared to operating cash usage of $2.6 million during the third quarter of 2018.

Net cash flow for the third quarter of 2019 was negative $2.9 million, compared to negative $3.1 million during the third quarter of 2018.

Cash balance as of September 30, 2019, was $9.5 million, compared to $17.6 million as of December 31, 2018. This does not include the proceeds of the Rights Offering detailed below.

For information regarding the non-GAAP financial measures discussed in this release, please see "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "Reconciliation of Selected GAAP Measures to Non-GAAP Measures."

Rights Offering:

During the third quarter, Cyren announced a Rights Offering to shareholders of record as of September 25. Right holders were entitled to purchase one ordinary share at a subscription price of $1.73 per share. The Rights Offering closed on November 6, 2019 and generated approximately $8 million of gross proceeds to Cyren, which is not reflected in the September 30, 2019 cash balance. Pursuant to the Rights Offering, Cyren issued a total of 4,635,584 ordinary shares at $1.73 per share, including 4,624,277 shares issued to the company's majority shareholder, WP XII Investments B.V., an entity controlled by funds affiliated with Warburg Pincus. After the offering, Cyren now has 59,319,391 shares outstanding.

About Cyren:

Cyren (NASDAQ: CYRN) delivers fast time-to-protection with award-winning email security, cloud sandboxing and DNS filtering services for business, and threat intelligence solutions for service providers and security vendors like Microsoft, Google and Check Point.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures:

Non-GAAP financial measures consist of GAAP financial measures adjusted to exclude: stock-based compensation expenses, amortization of acquired intangible assets, and deferred taxes related to acquisitions, adjustments to earn-out obligations, and capitalization of technology. The purpose of such adjustments is to give an indication of the company's performance exclusive of non-cash charges and other items that are considered by management to be outside of the company's core operating results. The company's non-GAAP financial measures are not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for comparable GAAP measures, and should be read only in conjunction with the company's consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Company management regularly uses supplemental non-GAAP financial measures internally to understand, manage and evaluate the business and make operating decisions.

These non-GAAP measures are among the primary factors management uses in planning for and forecasting future periods. The company believes this adjustment is useful to investors as a measure of the ongoing performance of the business. The company believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide consistent and comparable measures to help investors understand the company's current and future operating cash flow performance. These non-GAAP financial measures may differ materially from the non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. Reconciliation between results on a GAAP and non-GAAP basis is provided in a table immediately following the Consolidated Statements of Income. The presentation of this non-GAAP financial information is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. Management uses both GAAP and non-GAAP measures when evaluating the business internally and therefore felt it important to make these non-GAAP adjustments available to investors.

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. For example, statements in the future tense, and statements including words such as "expect," "plan," "estimate," "anticipate," or "believe" are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on information available at the time of the press release and the company assumes no obligation to update any of them. The statements in this press release are not guarantees of future performance and actual results could differ materially from current expectations as a result of numerous factors, including our CEO transition, business conditions and growth or deterioration in the internet security market, technological developments, products offered by competitors, availability of qualified staff, and technological difficulties and resource constraints encountered in developing new products, as well as those risks described in the company's publicly filed reports, which are available through www.sec.gov.

CYREN LTD.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(in thousands of U.S. dollars, except per share amounts)

Three months ended Nine months ended September 30 September 30 2019 2018 2019 2018 Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited Revenues $ 9,496 $ 9,562 $ 28,862 $ 26,388 Cost of revenues 3,712 3,670 11,501 10,684 Gross profit 5,784 5,892 17,361 15,704 Operating expenses: Research and development, net 3,516 4,336 11,990 11,355 Sales and marketing 3,027 3,931 10,473 12,133 General and administrative 2,484 2,166 7,314 6,151 Total operating expenses 9,027 10,433 29,777 29,639 Operating loss (3,243 ) (4,541 ) (12,416 ) (13,935 ) Other income (expense), net (3 ) - 262 (17 ) Financial income (expense), net (321 ) 7 (642 ) (91 ) Loss before taxes (3,567 ) (4,534 ) (12,796 ) (14,043 ) Tax benefit 37 107 117 201 Net loss $ (3,530) $ (4,427) $ (12,679) $ (13,842) Loss per share - basic and diluted $ (0.06 ) $ (0.08 ) $ (0.23 ) $ (0.26 ) Weighted average number of shares outstanding: Basic and Diluted 54,554 53,679 54,389 53,503

CYREN LTD.

RECONCILIATION OF SELECTED GAAP MEASURES TO NON-GAAP MEASURES

(in thousands of U.S.dollars, except per share amounts)

Three months ended Nine months ended September 30 September 30 2019 2018 2019 2018 Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited GAAP gross profit $ 5,784 $ 5,892 $ 17,361 $ 15,704 GAAP gross margin 61 % 62 % 60 % 60 % Plus: Stock-based compensation 36 48 98 124 Amortization of intangible assets 758 907 2,364 2,692 Non-GAAP gross profit 6,578 6,847 19,823 18,520 Non-GAAP gross margin 69 % 72 % 69 % 70 % GAAP operating loss (3,243 ) (4,541 ) (12,416 ) (13,935 ) Plus: Stock-based compensation 419 358 1,002 1,031 Amortization of intangible assets 883 1,060 2,736 3,157 Capitalization of technology (1,118 ) (242 ) (2,510 ) (1,886 ) Non-GAAP operating loss (3,059 ) (3,365 ) (11,188 ) (11,633 ) GAAP net loss (3,530 ) (4,427 ) (12,679 ) (13,842 ) Plus: Stock-based compensation expense 419 358 1,002 1,031 Intangible amortization expense 883 1,060 2,736 3,157 Adjustment to earn-out liabilities - 23 - 75 Amortization of deferred tax assets (55 ) (62 ) (170 ) (188 ) Gain from an earn-out liability settlement - - (256 ) - Capitalization of technology (1,169 ) (242 ) (2,627 ) (1,886 ) Non-GAAP net loss $ (3,452 ) $ (3,290 ) $ (11,994 ) $ (11,653 ) Numerator for non-GAAP EPS calculation $ (3,452 ) $ (3,290 ) $ (11,994 ) $ (11,653 ) Non-GAAP net loss per share $ (0.06 ) $ (0.06 ) $ (0.22 ) $ (0.22 ) GAAP weighted-average shares used to compute net loss per share 54,554 53,679 54,389 53,503

CYREN LTD.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands of U.S. dollars)

September 30 December 31 2019 2018 Unaudited Audited Assets Current Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 9,546 $ 17,571 Trade receivables, net 3,499 3,658 Deferred commissions 930 887 Prepaid expenses and other receivables 1,329 778 Total current assets 15,304 22,894 Long-term deferred commissions 1,646 1,880 Long-term lease deposits 782 821 Operating lease right-of-use assets 8,974 - Severance pay fund 610 503 Property and equipment, net 4,437 4,608 Intangible assets, net 8,667 8,802 Goodwill 19,904 20,519 Total long-term assets 45,020 37,133 Total assets $ 60,324 $ 60,027 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Current Liabilities: Trade payables $ 1,402 $ 1,668 Employees and payroll accruals 3,690 3,959 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 1,421 910 Operating lease liabilities 1,298 - Earn-out consideration - 2,926 Deferred revenues 9,270 5,773 Total current liabilities 17,081 15,236 Deferred revenues 2,944 503 Convertible notes 10,000 10,000 Long-term operating lease liabilities 7,993 - Deferred tax liability 912 1,130 Accrued severance pay 778 598 Other liabilities 337 700 Total long-term liabilities 22,964 12,931 Shareholders' equity 20,279 31,860 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 60,324 $ 60,027

CYREN LTD.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOW DATA

(in thousands of U.S. dollars)

Three months ended Nine months ended September 30 September 30 2019 2018 2019 2018 Cash flows from operating activities: Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited Net loss $ (3,530 ) $ (4,427 ) $ (12,679 ) $ (13,842 ) Loss on disposal of property and equipment - - 1 14 Depreciation 484 438 1,420 1,434 Stock-based compensation 419 358 1,002 1,031 Amortization of intangible assets 885 1,060 2,736 3,157 Amortization of deferred commissions (297 ) 445 (909 ) 1,005 Amortization of operating lease right-of-use assets 338 - 1,051 - Interest on convertible notes 142 - 424 - Other expenses (income) related to the earn-out consideration - 23 (257 ) 75 Deferred taxes, net (55 ) (57 ) (182 ) (152 ) Changes in assets and liabilities: Trade receivables (509 ) (607 ) 196 (292 ) Prepaid expenses and other receivables 168 306 (607 ) (392 ) Deferred commissions 353 (954 ) 1,101 (1,797 ) Change in long-term lease deposits 2 5 25 (110 ) Trade payables 559 375 (264 ) 306 Employees and payroll accruals, accrued expenses and other liabilities 39 346 (185 ) 677 Deferred revenues (357 ) 110 5,997 3,040 Accrued severance pay, net 5 21 73 (120 ) Operating lease liabilities (342 ) - (1,075 ) - Other long-term liabilities (15 ) 1 (126 ) 71 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities (1,711 ) (2,557 ) (2,258 ) (5,895 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Proceeds from sale of property and equipment 1 - 1 - Capitalization of technology, net of grants received (1,027 ) (384 ) (2,462 ) (1,844 ) Purchase of property and equipment (309 ) (1,156 ) (1,259 ) (2,989 ) Net cash used in investing activities (1,335 ) (1,540 ) (3,720 ) (4,833 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Payment of earnout liability - - (2,680 ) (604 ) Proceeds from options exercised 231 984 743 1,276 Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 231 984 (1,937 ) 672 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash (76 ) 12 (124 ) (39 ) Increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (2,891) (3,101) (8,039) (10,095) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the beginning of the period 13,008 17,234 18,156 24,228 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the end of the period $ 10,117 $ 14,133 $ 10,117 $ 14,133 Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash as shown in the consolidated statements of cash flow: Cash and cash equivalents $ 9,546 $ 13,527 $ 9,546 $ 13,527 Restricted cash included in long-term restricted lease deposits 571 606 571 606 Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash $ 10,117 $ 14,133 $ 10,117 $ 14,133



