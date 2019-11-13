Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Mittwoch, 13.11.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 617 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2H5Z1 ISIN: LU1704650164 Ticker-Symbol: BFSA 
Xetra
13.11.19
13:03 Uhr
35,900 Euro
-0,400
-1,10 %
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Prime Standard
DAX International Mid 100
SDAX
1-Jahres-Chart
BEFESA SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BEFESA SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
35,900
36,000
13:10
35,900
36,000
13:15
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
BEFESA
BEFESA SA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
BEFESA SA35,900-1,10 %