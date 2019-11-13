The global asthma spacers market size is poised to grow by USD 297.72 million during 2019-2023, according to a new report by Technavio, progressing at a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period. Request Free Sample Pages

The market is driven by the growing demand for respiratory care. Also, the increase in online retail is anticipated to further boost the growth of the asthma spacers market.

The growing demand for respiratory care is expected to drive the growth of the global asthma spacers market. Allergy, pollution, and smoking can result in several respiratory diseases such as obstructive airway diseases like asthma, COPD, and cystic fibrosis. Though COPD is not curable, medical and physical treatments are available to relieve symptoms. Aerosol therapy helps in relieving symptoms by enabling drug delivery directly into the lower airways for either topical or systemic effect. Healthcare practitioners and pharmacists recommend asthma spacers to patients taking inhaler therapy for uncontrolled asthma and COPD as these devices improve hand-breath coordination while reducing the side effects of inhaled medication.

Major Five Asthma Spacers Companies:

ALLERGAN

ALLERGAN has business operations under three segments, namely US specialized therapeutics, US general medicine, and international. The company's key offerings include AeroChamber Plus Flow Vu Anti-Static VHC, which helps patients inhale the medication accurately.

Cipla

Cipla develops, manufactures, sells, and distributes generic and branded generic medicines as well as active pharmaceutical ingredients (API). The company's key offerings in the asthma spacers market include Zerostat VT Spacer. This product contains a transparent, non-static small-volume chamber with a flow-gate valve that helps in maximizing lung deposition.

Koninklijke Philips

Koninklijke Philips operates its business through various segments, including personal health, diagnosis treatment, connected care health informatics, and healthtech other. The company offers OptiChamber Diamond Spacer and holding chamber, which is designed to enhance medication delivery and compliance for patients of all ages, at home or in the hospital.

LUPIN

Headquartered in India, LUPIN is one of the growing global pharmaceutical companies in the world. The company offers InspiraChamber with SootherMask and InspiraMask, which combines three options to enhance the delivery of aerosol therapy.

Medical Developments International

Medical Developments International provides pharmaceutical drugs in regions such as Australia and the UK and some sales in New Zealand, Eastern Europe, the Middle East, and South Africa. The company's key offerings include Anti-Static Compact Space Chamber Plus with Cross Valve Technology, and Space Chamber with 2 Valve Technology.

Asthma Spacers Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019-2023)

Hospital and retail pharmacies

Online stores

Asthma Spacers Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019-2023)

Americas

APAC

EMEA

