Personetics Empowers Banks With Self-driving Finance on Oracle Cloud

Personetics' AI-powered engagement platform is Powered by Oracle Cloud and Now Available in the Oracle Cloud Marketplace accelerating time-to-market, scalability, and agility for the next generation of personalized banking

NEW YORK, Nov. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Personetics, the leading provider of AI-powered personalization and customer financial wellness solutions used by the world's top banks and a Silver level member of Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN), today announced that its Self-Driving Finance platform has achieved Powered by Oracle Cloud status and is now available in the Oracle Cloud Marketplace.

Leading banks around the world are using the Personetics Self-Driving Finance engagement platform to provide retail, small business and wealth management customers with varying degrees of guidance in managing their finances - highlighting events that are most important to each person at any moment, recommending next best actions, and invoking automated programs that help customers simplify day-to-day banking and improve their financial wellbeing.

The Oracle Cloud Marketplace is a one-stop-shop for Oracle customers seeking trusted business applications and service providers offering unique business solutions, including those that extend Oracle Cloud Applications. Oracle Cloud is a Generation 2 enterprise cloud that delivers massive, non-variable performance and next-generation security across a comprehensive portfolio of services including SaaS, application development, application hosting, and business analytics. Customers get access to leading compute, storage, data management, integration, security, HPC, artificial intelligence (AI), and blockchain services to augment and modernize their critical workloads. Oracle Cloud runs Oracle Autonomous Database, the industry's first and only self-driving database.

The integration of Personetics Self-Driving Finance with Oracle Open Banking APIs allows any bank to leverage Oracle's extensive platform and open banking capabilities to deliver tailored insights, advice, and automated programs that differentiate the way they engage and serve customers.

Self-Driving Finance-as-a-Service is now available on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure, providing additional benefits to banks:

Built-in security : Fully contained solution available in bank-owned private cloud with built-in security, data encryption, client data isolation, key vault, and auditing that adheres to financial services security and compliance requirements

: Fully contained solution available in bank-owned private cloud with built-in security, data encryption, client data isolation, key vault, and auditing that adheres to financial services security and compliance requirements Enabling quicker time-to-market: Ready-to-deploy solution with easy setup and upgrades using Kubernetes

Ready-to-deploy solution with easy setup and upgrades using Kubernetes On-demand scalability and pricing : On-demand resource provisioning to scale out from market pilot to millions of customers and extend across geographies while optimizing price to performance metrics

: On-demand resource provisioning to scale out from market pilot to millions of customers and extend across geographies while optimizing price to performance metrics Agility to innovate: Ability to quickly test and iterate on new product offerings and new functionality

"Delivering Self-Driving Finance-as-a-Service on Oracle Cloud accelerates the transformation towards a new standard of banking experience which is highly personalized, proactively engaging the customer, and focused on the customer's financial wellbeing," said Dorel Blitz, Personetics' VP Strategy and Business Development. "We look forward to leveraging the power of Oracle Cloud to help additional banks move faster in this direction. Beyond using Oracle Cloud Infrastructure, this relationship lays the foundation for future integration with Oracle's large portfolio of retail banking and customer experience (Oracle CX) solutions, SME finance (NetSuite) applications and comprehensive PaaS stack - allowing us to continuously enhance our offering and innovate with Oracle to provide mutual value to our joint customer base."

Personetics is also a participant in Oracle's Fintech Innovation Initiative, a collaborative effort that brings together major financial services providers and innovative Fintechs to work on pressing digital innovation challenges facing the world's largest banks.

Powered by Oracle Cloud status recognizes OPN member solutions that have been tested or verified to run on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure. This achievement offers customers confidence that the partner's application is supported by the Oracle Cloud Infrastructure SLA, enabling full access and control over their cloud infrastructure services as well as consistent performance.

The Oracle Cloud Marketplace offers an intuitive user interface to browse and search for available applications and services, as well as user ratings and reviews to help customers determine the best business solutions for their organization. With its new automated application installation features, customers can easily deploy provider business applications from a centralized cloud interface.

About Personetics

Personetics is a leading provider of customer-facing AI solutions for financial services and the company behind the industry's first Self-Driving Finance platform. Harnessing the power of AI, Personetics' Self-Driving Finance solutions are used by the world's largest financial institutions to transform digital banking into the center of the customer's financial life - providing real-time personalized insight and advice, automating financial decisions, and simplifying day-to-day money management.

Serving over 65 million bank customers worldwide, Personetics has the largest direct customer impact of any AI solution provider in banking today. Personetics customers include 6 of the top 12 banks in North America and Europe and other leading banks throughout the world.

Led by a team of seasoned FinTech entrepreneurs with a proven track record, Personetics is a rapidly growing company with offices in New York, London, Paris, Singapore, and Tel Aviv. The company has been named a Gartner Cool Vendor, a Top Ten FinTech Company by KPMG, and a Top Ten Company to Watch by American Banker.

For more information, visit http://personetics.com

About Oracle PartnerNetwork

Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN) is Oracle's partner program that provides partners with a differentiated advantage to develop, sell and implement Oracle solutions. OPN offers resources to train and support specialized knowledge of Oracle's products and solutions and has evolved to recognize Oracle's growing product portfolio, partner base and business opportunity. Key to the latest enhancements to OPN is the ability for partners to be recognized and rewarded for their investment in Oracle Cloud. Partners engaging with Oracle will be able to differentiate their Oracle Cloud expertise and success with customers through the OPN Cloud program - an innovative program that complements existing OPN program levels with tiers of recognition and progressive benefits for partners working with Oracle Cloud. To find out more visit: http://www.oracle.com/partners.

Trademarks

Oracle and Java are registered trademarks of Oracle and/or its affiliates.

Self-Driving Finance is a trademark of Personetics Technologies Ltd.

