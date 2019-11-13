Infiniti Research, a leading market intelligence solutions provider, has recently announced the completion of their latest market intelligence engagement for a chocolate confectionery manufacturer. This success story highlights how Infiniti's experts helped the client to analyze price fluctuations in the market and make informed business decisions. Also, this article discusses in detail the approach undertaken by the experts at Infiniti Research to help the client manage the production volume and increase profits by 23%.

The chocolate confectionery market has evolved significantly over the past decade due to the rising demand for gluten-free chocolates and rapid premiumization in packaging. Despite the positive growth, fluctuating prices of raw materials, rising market entrants, and increasing need to embrace new manufacturing technologies have increased challenges for companies operating in the chocolate confectionery market. As such, keeping pace with market changes and analyzing industry challenges have become imperative for chocolate confectionery companies to sustain a leading edge in the market.

The business challenge: The client, a chocolate confectionery manufacturer, witnessed a steady decline in its sales due to the rising competition from new market players. Also, the client faced difficulties in managing its production volume due to the rapid fluctuations in the prices of raw materials. This even affected the company's overall profits. To address these challenges, the client approached the experts at Infiniti Research to leverage their expertise in offering market intelligence solution.

Infiniti's market intelligence engagement comprised of:

A market opportunity assessment to analyze market changes and identify industry developments

A competitive intelligence study to analyze the top companies in the market and identify opportunities for differentiation

A market trend analysis study to identify top trends in the market

A demand management study to analyze demand patterns in the market

The business impact of the engagement for the chocolate confectionery manufacturer:

Monitored price fluctuations in the market

Analyzed demand patterns and gathered industry insights

Managed production volume and enhanced sales

