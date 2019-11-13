Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Mittwoch, 13.11.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 617 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 510300 ISIN: DE0005103006 Ticker-Symbol: ADV 
Xetra
13.11.19
14:27 Uhr
7,220 Euro
-0,040
-0,55 %
Branche
Netzwerktechnik
Aktienmarkt
Prime Standard
DAX International Mid 100
SDAX
1-Jahres-Chart
ADVA OPTICAL NETWORKING SE Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ADVA OPTICAL NETWORKING SE 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
7,190
7,220
14:50
7,180
7,210
14:50
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
ADVA
ADVA OPTICAL NETWORKING SE Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ADVA OPTICAL NETWORKING SE7,220-0,55 %