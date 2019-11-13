LOOP Insights Inc.: Loop Insights Announces Hiring of Mackie Research for Financial and Capital Markets Advisory

Not for Distribution to U.S. News Wire Services or for Dissemination in the U.S.

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 13, 2019 / LOOP Insights Inc. (TSXV:MTRX) ("Loop" or "the Company") today announced that it has engaged Mackie Research Capital Corporation ("Mackie") as a financial and capital markets advisor to the Company.

The service agreement includes providing advice and assistance in connection with defining strategic and financial objectives, making initial contacts with potential institutional and strategic investors, maintaining a regular dialogue with the Company in regards to corporate development, strategic growth objectives as well as general market sentiment, and increasing market awareness of Loop.

The Company has agreed to retain Mackie Research for a term of six months ending April 30, 2020, and the arrangement may be extended by mutual agreement.

Loop's Founder & CEO Rob Anson commented: "We are very excited to start working with the Mackie Research team to further strengthen the public side of our company. With decades of experience in the Wealth Management and Capital Markets arena, they will be our valuable strategic advisor and will help deliver Loop's story to a larger investor audience."

As part of the compensation for its services, the Company will (i) issue to Mackie Research 346,964 common shares in the capital of the Company (the "Common Shares"); and (ii) grant 300,000 common share purchase warrants (the "Broker Warrants") to Mackie Research. Each Broker Warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one Common Share at an exercise price of $0.28 at any time up to 36 months following the date hereof.

Loop Insights offers a simple solution to seamlessly connect insights across all channels, optimizing operational efficiencies and profitability. The Loop Platform has been architected for large scale deployment and provides unparalleled insights and sales intelligence. Loop's technology will quickly disrupt the way data is being collected, analyzed and actioned for the physical brick and mortar retailers and brands.

About Mackie Research Capital Corporation

Mackie Research Capital Corporation is one of Canada's largest independent full service investment firms, and proudly traces its roots back to 1921. Mackie Research is privately owned by many of its 300 employees. As a fully integrated national investment dealer, Mackie Research offers a full complement of capital markets and wealth management services to private clients, institutions and growth companies.

About Loop Insights

Loop Insights (TSX.V: MTRX) is a technology company that has developed a unique automated AI marketing platform that is leveling the playing field for bricks and mortar retailers in their battle with online digital competition. Loop gives brands and retailers the capability to inter-connect their physical and digital ecosystems by using the Loop device that can be plugged into any point of sale environment, independent of hardware or IT networks, thus enabling rapid deployment and global scalability. By using Loop's "Bricks and Clicks Solution", it is management's belief that retailers and brands will be able to transform the way they conduct their business. Retailers and brands benefit from making real-time, data-driven decisions that help them curate unique personalized customer experiences in stores, a capability which previously did not exist.

Forward Looking Statements/Information:

This news release contains certain statements which constitute forward-looking statements or information, including statements regarding Loop's business and technology; the ability of Loop to engage with industry participants to achieve its goals; the development of Loop's technology; and the viability of Loop's business model. Such forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, some of which are beyond Loop's control, including the impact of general economic conditions, industry conditions, and competition from other industry participants, stock market volatility and the ability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources. Although Loop believes that the expectations in its forward-looking statements are reasonable, they are based on factors and assumptions concerning future events which may prove to be inaccurate. Those factors and assumptions are based upon currently available information. Such forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could influence actual results or events and cause actual results or events to differ materially from those stated, anticipated or implied in the forward-looking statements. As such, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements, as no assurance can be provided as to future results, levels of activity or achievements. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and, except as required by applicable law, Loop does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or to revise any of the included forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. The forward-looking statements contained in this document are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. Trading in the securities of Loop should be considered highly speculative. There can be no assurance that Loop will be able to achieve all or any of its proposed objectives.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

