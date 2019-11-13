Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft (CZB) Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft: comdirect confirms appropriateness of acquisition offer of Commerzbank 13-Nov-2019 / 13:01 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *- Joint statement by the Board of Managing Directors and the Supervisory Board of comdirect* *- Offer price of EUR11.44 per share unanimously assessed as appropriate* *- Zielke: 'Now is the right time to accept our offer'* Commerzbank AG welcomes the joint statement by the Board of Managing Directors and the Supervisory Board of comdirect relating to the voluntary public acquisition offer to comdirect shareholders published on 30 October 2019. In the statement published today, the Board of Managing Directors and the Supervisory Board of comdirect unanimously confirm the appropriateness of the offer price. The statement is based on two external fairness opinions carried out by Barclays and Deloitte on behalf of comdirect. 'We welcome the joint statement issued by the Board of Managing Directors and the Supervisory Board of comdirect. comdirect has assessed our offer price as financially appropriate. Now is the right time to accept our offer,' commented Martin Zielke, Chairman of the Board of Managing Directors of Commerzbank. On 20 September 2019, Commerzbank announced its intention to submit a voluntary public acquisition offer for all outstanding shares in comdirect as part of the strategic update Commerzbank 5.0. The offer price is EUR11.44 per share in cash. This corresponds to a premium of 25 percent on the Xetra closing price of the comdirect share on 19 September 2019, the day before publication of the first announcement of the offer plans. The business models of the two companies are becoming ever more closely aligned and this is why comdirect shall be integrated into Commerzbank to become part of a strong, innovative multichannel bank. In addition to the strategic advantages of a merger, Commerzbank will be able to realise significant potential synergies from the integration. On 30 October, Commerzbank published the offer document relating to the voluntary public acquisition offer for all outstanding shares of comdirect bank Aktiengesellschaft. The offer period for the acquisition offer runs until 6 December 2019 and the completion is subject to a minimum acceptance threshold of 90 per cent (including the comdirect shares already held by Commerzbank). The offer document and all other information on the offer is published on the following website: www.commerzbank-offer.com [1]. ***** *Press contact* Nils Happich +49 69 136-80529 Maurice Farrouh +49 69 136-21947 Erik Nebel +49 69 136-44986 ***** *About Commerzbank* Commerzbank is a leading international commercial bank with branches and offices in nearly 50 countries. The Bank's two business segments - Private and Small Business Customers and Corporate Clients - offer a comprehensive portfolio of financial services precisely tailored to their customers' needs. Commerzbank transacts approximately 30% of Germany's foreign trade and is the market leader in German corporate banking. The Bank offers its sector expertise to its corporate clients in Germany and abroad and is a leading provider of capital market products. Its subsidiaries, Comdirect in Germany and mBank in Poland, are two of the world's most innovative online banks. With approximately 800 branches going forward, Commerzbank has one of the densest branch networks in Germany. The Bank serves more than 11 million private and small business customers nationwide and over 70,000 corporate clients, multinationals, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Polish subsidiary mBank S.A. has around 5.6 million private and corporate customers, predominantly in Poland, but also in the Czech Republic and Slovakia. In 2018 Commerzbank generated gross revenues of EUR8.6 billion with approximately 49,000 employees. ***** *Disclaimer and Forward-Looking Statement* This release is neither an offer to purchase nor a solicitation of an offer to sell comdirect bank Aktiengesellschaft shares or any other security. The offer document, the terms and conditions contained therein shall have sole relevance in respect to the offer. 