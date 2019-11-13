Anzeige
Western Selection Plc - Result of AGM

Western Selection Plc - Result of AGM

PR Newswire

London, November 13

Western Selection PLC

("Western" or "the Company")

Results of Annual General Meeting

Western Selection PLC is pleased to announce that at its Annual General Meeting held today, all resolutions put to the Meeting were passed by the required majority.

The proxy votes that would have been cast for each resolution, had a poll been held, were as follows:

ResolutionForAgainstWithheld
17,905,77600
27,905,77600
37,905,77600
47,905,5762000
*57,905,5762000
*67,905,77600

*Special Resolution

The directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

For further information please contact:

Western Selection PLC +44 (0) 20 7796 9060

Cairn Financial Advisers LLP +44 (0) 20 7213 0880

(James Caithie/Liam Murray)


