Western Selection Plc - Result of AGM

Western Selection PLC

("Western" or "the Company")

Results of Annual General Meeting

Western Selection PLC is pleased to announce that at its Annual General Meeting held today, all resolutions put to the Meeting were passed by the required majority.

The proxy votes that would have been cast for each resolution, had a poll been held, were as follows:

Resolution For Against Withheld 1 7,905,776 0 0 2 7,905,776 0 0 3 7,905,776 0 0 4 7,905,576 200 0 *5 7,905,576 200 0 *6 7,905,776 0 0

*Special Resolution

The directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

For further information please contact:

Western Selection PLC +44 (0) 20 7796 9060

Cairn Financial Advisers LLP +44 (0) 20 7213 0880

(James Caithie/Liam Murray)