Western Selection Plc - Result of AGM
PR Newswire
London, November 13
Western Selection PLC
("Western" or "the Company")
Results of Annual General Meeting
Western Selection PLC is pleased to announce that at its Annual General Meeting held today, all resolutions put to the Meeting were passed by the required majority.
The proxy votes that would have been cast for each resolution, had a poll been held, were as follows:
|Resolution
|For
|Against
|Withheld
|1
|7,905,776
|0
|0
|2
|7,905,776
|0
|0
|3
|7,905,776
|0
|0
|4
|7,905,576
|200
|0
|*5
|7,905,576
|200
|0
|*6
|7,905,776
|0
|0
*Special Resolution
The directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.
For further information please contact:
Western Selection PLC +44 (0) 20 7796 9060
Cairn Financial Advisers LLP +44 (0) 20 7213 0880
(James Caithie/Liam Murray)