Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 13, 2019) - HEYBRYAN MEDIA INC. (CSE: HEY) ('HeyBryan' or the 'Company'), an app that connects home-maintenance Experts to homeowners for help with small tasks around the home, today announced a partnership with Haven Mattress ('Haven'), Canada's leading luxury direct-to-door mattress company. HeyBryan will become a preferred mattress removal company for the Haven Mattress' customers, and HeyBryan's users will be able to purchase Haven's mattress with a discount.

"We felt that Haven's business was well aligned with ours and we were glad that they felt the same way. Our Experts can bring a peace of mind to Haven's customers by professionally handling the removal process while our customers get a good deal on a good product. On top of that, we expect this partnership to increase HeyBryan's brand awareness, which will lead to overall growth of the customer base," commented Lance Montgomery, HeyBryan's CEO.

First launched in 2015 with a single line of plant-based foam mattresses, Haven has become a rapid-growing e-commerce store with a range of curated, high-quality sleep products. Haven's signature products are featured in popular national TV shows including CBC's Dragon's Den and HGTV's Island of Bryan. Haven has also been highly involved in making social impacts by donating one mattress for each 10 sold.

"We loved the idea of partnering with HeyBryan as a way to reduce the pressure and stress our customers face with maintaining their homes. As we deliver, we keep hearing the same question - 'Do you know a guy?' Well, now we do. By tapping into the HeyBryan app, our customers would be able to get to a network of really good guys and gals. It's a win-win situation," said Scott Amis, Haven's CEO.

About Haven Mattress Co.

Launched in 2015, Haven Mattress is a Canadian owned and operated company with offices in Mississauga, Ont and Kelowna, BC, specializing in making of health improving beds, mattresses and sleep products. The company makes hand-tailored mattresses in Canada with the help of highly skilled technicians using top-quality materials. The company's mission is to change the way customers shop and improve the sleeping situation for all along the way. Haven donates one bed to charity for each 10 on-line sales.

About HeyBryan Media Inc.

HeyBryan Media (CSE: HEY) is a peer-to-peer marketplace app offering a friendly and seamless way for customers to connect with trusted and vetted Experts for everyday home-maintenance needs. Founded in 2018, the app is named after Canadian HGTV personality and one of the country's most trusted contractors, Bryan Baeumler.

Payments are processed through the HeyBryan app, eliminating the need for any in-person money exchange. Every Expert is background checked and credit checked to ensure a safe and secure experience for consumers. Typical tasks booked include handyman services, mounting or installation, furniture assembly, plumbing, painting, cleaning, lawn and yard maintenance, and more. HeyBryan accommodates busy schedules by allowing the independent workforce and consumers to communicate and work together. It's about real experts doing real work for real people.





Investor Relations Contacts:

Lance Montgomery, President & CEO

604-240-8192

lance@heybryan.com

CHF Capital Markets

Cathy Hume, CEO

416-868-1079 x231

cathy@chfir.com

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed, approved or disapproved the content of this news release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking information and statements (collectively, "forward-looking statements") under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates, forecasts, beliefs and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks, uncertainties and factors include, but are not limited to: risks related to the development, testing, licensing, intellectual property protection, and sale of, and demand for, the HeyBryan App and the services offered thereby, general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties, delay or failure to receive board or regulatory approvals where applicable, and the state of the capital markets. HeyBryan cautions readers not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements provided by HeyBryan, as such forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future results or performance and actual results may differ materially. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and HeyBryan expressly disclaims any obligation to update or alter statements containing any forward-looking information, or the factors or assumptions underlying them, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

