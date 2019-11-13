MATRIXX Software, an innovation powerhouse committed to transforming global commerce, today announced the availability of MATRIXX Digital Commerce on Amazon Web Services (AWS). MATRIXX Software on AWS helps Communication Service Providers (CSPs) transition mission-critical applications, including rating, charging, billing and real-time digital commerce, quickly and cost-effectively to the cloud.

CSPs worldwide are upgrading their networks and undergoing an operational transformation in order to achieve both speed and scale with their 4G and 5G investments. To ensure revenue growth and customer responsiveness in the digital arena, CSPs are moving to lean, cloud native, ecosystem-friendly monetization platforms. By leveraging MATRIXX Digital Commerce on AWS, CSPs have a cloud option for running a proven, telco-grade platform containerized and orchestrated by Kubernetes, supporting elastic scalability and agility.

MATRIXX Digital Commerce changes the economics of telcos by dramatically lowering the cost to develop, monetize and support products and services. The platform leverages patented, cloud native technology for speed, agility and ultra-efficient scaling. Its unique technology allows thousands of use cases to be configured and deployed out of the box without time-consuming and expensive custom development typical of business support systems (BSS). This provides CSPs the right operating environment to experiment and succeed with new services and business models, providing frictionless commerce for consumers, enterprises, and the Internet of Things (IoT).

MATRIXX Software chose AWS because of its unique focus on the complex and demanding operational needs of telecommunications service providers and their operational and business support systems (OSS/BSS). AWS solutions, capabilities and tools meet the demands of always-on applications supporting service delivery and customer engagement. They provide a high level of availability so that CSPs can confidently scale and manage successful service offerings. MATRIXX is also working closely to support AWS Outposts, which is designed specifically for workloads that must remain on-premise because of low latency or local data processing needs and regulations.

"As CSPs embrace 5G and continue with digital transformations, they are increasingly realizing advantages in moving mission-critical applications, including real-time commerce, to the cloud," said Marc Price, global CTO, MATRIXX Software. "With AWS, our global customer base can accelerate their cloud journeys while taking advantage of AWS's breadth of services, tools and offerings from AWS Partner Network (APN) affiliates."

MATRIXX Software made the announcement today at CONNEXX, its annual user conference. The three-day conference is being held this year in Athens, Greece. CONNEXX is the essential annual conference for MATRIXX customers. Those attending gain access to in-depth technical and product information, as well as the company's strategy and vision. The goal of CONNEXX is to help those attending lead and implement successful digital transformations for their organizations.

MATRIXX Software provides next-generation, cloud native digital commerce solutions that transform how companies do business. Serving many of the world's largest communications companies, IoT players and emerging digital service providers, MATRIXX is committed to delivering a modern commerce platform that easily scales to support global marketplaces and consumption-based services. Through its relentless commitment to product excellence and customer success, MATRIXX empowers businesses to reinvent themselves and succeed as digital leaders.

