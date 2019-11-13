The fast-growing company completes its management team build-out as market demand increases for scalable AI driven content governance platforms.

Key Points:

Acrolinx founder and CEO Andrew Bredenkamp will serve on the company's Board

He will be replaced by Volker Smid who worked as chief executive officer at Searchmetrics

Acrolinx, the company whose AI-powered SaaS platform is revolutionizing strategy-aligned content creation, announces today that it has named Volker Smid as CEO. Smid brings a proven track record of scaling SaaS-based companies and will lead the next stage of the company's accelerating growth and product innovation.

The Acrolinx platform uses artificial intelligence and natural language processing to align content execution with strategy at many of the world's most well-known brands. Acquired by German private equity firm Genui Partners, in 2017, the company has rebuilt its management team, seen demand for its solution increase, and continued the evolution of the product. Today, Acrolinx, featuring automation and deep, actionable content engine analytics, helps companies like Microsoft, Google, Amazon, and Citibank deliver better content, faster and at scale.

"2019 has seen Acrolinx enter our next phase of growth," said Patrick Gehlen, managing partner at Genui Partners. "We're excited to welcome Volker as CEO to lead the company into and through our exciting upcoming opportunities."

Smid, most recently the CEO at Searchmetrics, has been hired after an extensive search. He brings a wealth of experience leading and scaling software businesses of all sizes. During his career, he's held leadership positions at Holtzbrinck Publishing Group, Hewlett-Packard GmbH, BITKOM, Novell Inc., Parametric Technology (PTC), and POET Inc. Smid represents the last update to the management organization, which has experienced positive change over the last two years.

"Getting to know both Acrolinx and our product over the last several months, I've seen the transformative power of adding AI-powered governance into an enterprise's content operations," said Smid. "Acrolinx has a solid track record as an innovative company that delivers real, measurable impact for our customers. I am really excited to join this team as it is well positioned to continue to move the product and the market forward, while accelerating the company's growth trajectory."

About Acrolinx:

Acrolinx is revolutionizing strategy-aligned content creation. Our platform is helping large global brands, including IBM, Google, and Facebook, produce on-brand and on-target content, at enterprise scale. Acrolinx is a spin-off of Germany's DFKI, one of the world's leading research institutes in the field of Artificial Intelligence. Learn more at acrolinx.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191113005071/en/

Contacts:

Susanna Collins

Email: susanna.collins@apodpr.co.uk

Mobile: +44 (0)7872 558593