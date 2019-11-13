Leading German pharmaceutical company ensures customer satisfaction through streamlined and optimized processes

Celonis, the world leader in Enterprise Performance Acceleration software, today announced a co-innovation project with Sartorius, a leading global pharmaceutical and laboratory equipment supplier. This collaboration enables Sartorius to improve their customer on-time delivery performance across more than 35,000 products manufactured at 30 plants by discovering the root causes of friction in their delivery operations, taking proactive steps to prevent issues, and continuously monitoring for sustained improvement.

Leveraging Process Mining to Create Objective View of Order-to-Cash Process for Once-Siloed Teams

Sartorius had a companywide goal to improve On-Time Delivery rates, thereby improving customer satisfaction, however understanding how the end-to-end delivery processes contributed to the overall picture proved challenging. Complicating the challenge was the wide range of products and massive number of orders the organization processed each year. Celonis worked with Sartorius to provide unprecedented visibility into the delivery sub-processes and highlight immediately available improvement opportunities, enabling the team to drive success in their business outcomes.

Sartorius Develops Three 'Apps' to Track Delivery Performance and Improvements

With Celonis, Sartorius focused on three key areas to drive improvements and co-developed the following Apps (pre-built collections of targeted analyses, recommended actions, and core KPIs): On-Time Delivery Monitoring, which corresponds to the reliability of the delivery itself; Delivery Capability, which measures Sartorius' ability to match customer order delivery dates; and Delivery Date Changes, which measures how many times a delivery date was changed.

Not only do these Apps provide a comprehensive view of the company-wide initiative to improve customer satisfaction through more accountable deliveries, it also enables the Sartorius team to easily identify high-value customers and allocate resources appropriately.

"What Sartorius is doing really excites me because they will not only see what happened to the deliveries, but also diagnose why it happened and receive proposals to ensure better customer experiences," Celonis Chief Product Officer Hala Zeine said. "Superfluid processes enable better experiences, and also make it possible to quiet the noise and focus on high-impact areas."

Future Plans to Spread Success to Procurement and Production

Sartorius and Celonis worked together to ensure that the Apps were very flexible: able to zoom into specific regions, customers, and even factories to pinpoint opportunities for improvements. In coming months, Sartorius plans to expand access to the platform and bring on more users. Next, they'll look at automation opportunities for procurement and production.

Gerrit Becker, Manager of BPM Process Improvement said:

"That is the reason why we invested in Process Mining and Celonis. It can be the heart of the process improvement and digitalization strategy in a company with such high levels of requirements and demand as Sartorius."

