RIZE, Inc., a Boston, USA-based, next-generation additive manufacturing company dedicated to bringing Industrial 3DPrinting to all, announced today that it has begun commercial shipments of its XRIZE industrial 3D printer. Purpose-built for an office or field environment, XRIZE empower users throughout the enterprise to accelerate innovation, compress time to market and reduce part costs.

XRIZE is the world's first true color industrial 3D printer that prints functional parts in vivid colors with safe operations, using non-toxic and recyclable materials. With an ability to create intelligent parts with color, graphics, logos, instructions and QR codes, XRIZE users now can build new levels of trust and traceability in manufacturing processes. RIZE materials emit zero VOCs, enabling customers to scale from engineering to production floor accelerating adoption across the enterprise.

RIZE's breakthrough technology is made possible with next generation of Fused Filament Fabrication (FFF) Augmented Polymer Deposition (APD), the company's unique and patented hybrid process that combines industrial material extrusion and functional ink jetting. While a part is being built with RIZIUM material through extrusion, an industrial printhead jets RIZIUM release ink, making for fast easy support removal, while maintaining superior surface finish on all supported surfaces. Jetting also enables the indelible application of voxel-level vibrant, full-color CMYK Inks for a range of new applications.

Since RIZE announced the XRIZE in late 2018, the printer was named one of six 2019 New Equipment Digest (NED) Innovation Award winners based on "game-changing" criteria. XRIZE was the only 3D printer to receive this distinction. According to NED, "The 2019 class of NED Innovation Award winners redefine their markets for a smarter, more efficient manufacturing world."

The first and only all-in-one office-friendly color and composite 3D printer, XRIZE provides exceptional value for customers by delivering unparalleled flexibility, reliability and repeatability of applications across prototyping, tooling and end use/service applications in manufacturing, package design, AEC, consumer products and medicine. XRIZE saves existing users the cost of purchasing multiple printers to achieve similar capabilities and expands the use of additive manufacturing technology to an entirely new set of users."

"The XRIZE 3D printer is a game changer in the industry," said Andy Kalambi, President and CEO of RIZE Inc. "XRIZE brings full color into the mainstream to expand applications across many industries and expand usage of 3D Printing across many users engineering, sales and marketing, production and service. We retain our focus on safety and simplicity to ensure that both new and expert users can join the 3D Printing revolution."

RIZE is showcasing the XRIZE full-color 3D printer at FORMNEXT 2019 in Frankfurt, November 19 22 in Hall 12.1, Stand F11.

About RIZE

RIZE Inc. is a Boston, USA-based next-generation additive manufacturing company focused on helping customers drive sustainable and inclusive innovation. Prestigious organizations such as NASA, PSMI, Wichita State University, US Army and Festo have chosen RIZE solutions for supporting their additive manufacturing needs.

RIZE first product, RIZE ONE released in 2017, has become the first 3D printer in the industry to be awarded the prestigious UL GREENGUARD 2904 certification for safety and low emissions.

RIZE has won numerous awards and accolades, including being named as an one of the IDC Innovators in Plastic-Based 3D Printing, and a Frost Sullivan Technology Innovation Award for Best Practices for Zero-Emissions Polymer Additive Manufacturing. For more information please visit www.rize3d.com.

