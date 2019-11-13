The global firefighting foam market is expected to post a CAGR of nearly 4% during the period 2020-2024, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. Request a free sample report

The rising air passenger traffic has increased the demand for new aircraft across the world. Many countries in APAC and MEA are making significant investments to develop new airports and reduce congestion in existing airports. This has increased the procurement of fire safety systems to efficiently manage aircraft fleets and passengers. With the rise in the construction and expansion of airports, the demand for fire safety products such as firefighting foam will increase significantly during the forecast period.

As per Technavio, the increasing use of fluorine-free firefighting foams as viable alternatives to aqueous film forming foam (AFFF) will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2020-2024.

Global Firefighting Foam Market: Increasing Use of Fluorine-Free Firefighting Foams as Viable Alternatives to AFFF

With the growing stringency of environmental regulations pertaining to the use of fluorinated synthetic foam concentrates, vendors are introducing eco-friendly fluorine-free firefighting (F3) foams in the market. These foams are considered to be viable operational alternatives to fluorinated AFFF. Many international airports across the world such as Manchester, Paris Charles De Gaulie, Oslo, Stockholm, Stuttgart, Dortmund, London Heathrow, have transitioned toward the use of fluorine-free firefighting foams owing to environmental concerns and regulatory requirements. The increased adoption of fluorine-free firefighting foams is expected to boost the growth of the global firefighting foam market during the forecast period.

"Strategic M&A among market vendors and transition from C8 to C6 fluorochemistry will further boost market growth during the forecast period", says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Global Firefighting Foam Seats Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market report segments the global firefighting foam market by end-users (oil and gas, aviation, mining, marine, and other end-users), product (aqueous film-forming foam, alcohol resistant aqueous film forming foam, protein foam, synthetic detergent foam, and other foams), and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

The APAC region led the market in 2019, followed by Europe, North America, MEA, and South America respectively. During the forecast period, the APAC region is expected to maintain its dominance over the global market. This is due to the growth of end-user industries such as oil and gas and aviation in the region.

