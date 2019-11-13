Standalone version of 8x8's HD video and audio collaboration solution provides instant, fast and unlimited video meetings at no cost and with no registration required

8x8, Inc. (NYSE: EGHT), a leading Software-as-a-Service provider of voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class API solutions powered by one global cloud communications platform, today announced the availability of a free, standalone version of 8x8 Video Meetings, enabling people to digitally meet in seconds and collaborate instantaneously without restrictions.

For businesses of all sizes, the workplace is increasingly dispersed. Modern teams and customers now span multiple locations and time zones each with their own communication preferences. Through an intuitive interface, 8x8 Video Meetings removes friction and enables users to schedule and start meetings effortlessly, maximizing productivity and agility across video, audio, in-meeting chat and content sharing. The new 8x8 solution requires no registration, no downloading of plugins or software applications for most users and has no time limits.

"Since our inception, 8x8 has championed unlimited global connections from one 8x8 customer to another at no cost, and now we bring this same capability into the video communications space," said Dejan Deklich, Chief Product Officer at 8x8. "With 8x8 Video Meetings, we designed a solution that simply works for the modern workforce. Through the free, standalone version, we're providing effortless collaboration. Whether you're a small business reaching out to customers or prospects, or you're an enterprise with a sizeable remote employee population requiring interactive collaboration, video is a powerful tool to achieve your business goals."

"In a recent Frost Sullivan survey, C-level executives reported a number of key benefits of video conferencing, with more than 80 percent of the respondents reporting significant reduction in travel time and costs, enhanced support for dispersed teams and more productive meetings," said Roopam Jain, Industry Director, Information and Communications Technologies at Frost Sullivan. "Video meetings are becoming the de facto mode of communications for modern businesses. 8x8 is taking a fresh approach to the video meetings market with its new free video meetings solution that provides a unique opportunity for businesses of all sizes to adopt an easy to use, full-featured, secure solution that is also fast and simple to start."

Business-ready HD Video and Audio Collaboration

Unlike other free offerings in the market, this is not a limited time free trial. Users of the free standalone version of 8x8 Video Meetings have unlimited access to full-functionality HD video and audio and multi-user screen file sharing capabilities at no charge. No registrations are required, and all users simply start or join a meeting with the click of a button on any device.

"We see a great opportunity to use 8x8 Meetings for candidate interviews," said Dean Gilbert, IT Manager at Servoca PLC, a leading provider of staffing solutions and outsourced services across the UK. "It's simply a more efficient and productive way to run interviews and fits into our overall strategy of using 8x8 for meetings."

The free standalone version of 8x8 Video Meetings is optimized for use with Google Chrome, Firefox, and other WebRTC-enabled browsers, or via 8x8 Video Meetings desktop apps, mobile apps and calendar plug-ins for any OS and device. The solution can also be easily paired with video conferencing enabled rooms and huddle spaces through 8x8 Meeting Rooms.

Users who choose to register for the free service have a scalable upgrade path to 8x8 Express or 8x8 X Series solutions because all of these offerings are based on the same unified cloud technology and communications platform. Registration also provides access to additional benefits, such as calendar integrations, personalized meeting spaces, custom domains for a team, meetings history, meetings recordings, free virtual team meeting room access and admin features that allow for the creation and management of teams.

Availability

The free version of 8x8 Video Meetings is now available globally, subject to terms and conditions. To start using the solution, please visit https://8x8.vc/. To download the apps, visit here and to learn more visit here.

About 8x8, Inc.

8x8, Inc. (NYSE: EGHT) is transforming the future of business communications as a leading Software-as-a-Service provider of voice, video, chat, contact center and enterprise-class API solutions powered by one global cloud communications platform. 8x8 empowers workforces worldwide to connect individuals and teams so they can collaborate faster and work smarter. Real-time business analytics and intelligence provide businesses unique insights across all interactions and channels so they can delight end-customers and accelerate their business. For additional information, visit www.8x8.com, or follow 8x8 on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

8x8 and 8x8 X Series are trademarks of 8x8, Inc.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191113005251/en/

Contacts:

8x8 Media:

John Sun, 408-692-7054

john.sun@8x8.com

8x8 Investor Relations:

Victoria Hyde-Dunn, 1-669-333-5200

victoria.hyde-dunn@8x8.com